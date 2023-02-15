LEWISVILLE — Matthew Selman, son of Scott and Emily Selman, is engaged to be married. Megan Koehler is his bride–to–be.
The Lewisville Book Club is meeting Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. at the home of Patsi Hinckley. They will discuss the book of the month, “The Opera Sisters,” by Marianne Monson.
Menan Stake Young Men’s basketball for this week will be played on Feb. 15, at the Menan Stake Center. Lewisville First Ward will play Menan Second Ward at 6:00 p.m., and Lewisville Second Ward will play Menan First Ward at 8:00 p.m. The Stake tournament will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22 with the top four teams competing for the championship.
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day on Wednesday, Feb. 22, starting at 10:00 a.m.They will have a potluck lunch; please bring something to share.
Good luck to our high school youth who are competing in sports competitions. Ridge Nield, son of Eric and Kacey Nield, is a member of the Rigby High School Boys’ Basketball team, and Bo Petersen, son of Max and Megan Petersen, is a member of the West Jefferson Boys’ Varsity Basketball team. They will both be competing in the District Tournaments. Keisha Kearsley, daughter of Stan and Myrissa Kearsley, competed in the State Cheer Championship held in Boise on Feb. 10.
Happy Birthday to Charlene Johnson! Other birthdays this week include: Feb. 16 — Robin Ball; Feb. 17 — Graham Ashbocker and Ben Kearsley; Feb. 18 — Shelby Fisher; Feb. 19 — Nolan Bloxham, McKade Hawkes, and Lesa Douglass; Feb. 20 — Kori Ann Madsen; and Feb. 21 — Amy Anderson.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
