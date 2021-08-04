LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to Lee and Patsi Hinckley, on becoming great-grandparents for the seventh time! Elizabeth Van Osdale was born to their granddaughter Sierra Van Osdale, and her husband Mitch, of Ogden, Utah, on July 21. She weighed eight pounds, six ounces. Troy and Shandell Hinckley, of Burton, are the grandparents.
•
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen two books for reading in the month of August. Chose to read either “Killing the Mob,” by Bill O’Reilly, or “Factlessness,” by Hans Riesling. They will be having their summer potluck this month, so they’ll start at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the home of Diana Webster.
•
Congratulations to newlyweds, Zach and Michaela Kress Bramwell, who were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 31. Zach is the son of Mark and Mindy Bramwell, of Rigby, and the grandson of Kliff & Beverly Bramwell. A reception was held at Kliff and Bev’s home that evening.
•
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society is having a “Woman vs Wild” class on Thursday, Aug. 26, starting at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Patsi Hinckley will present “And If I Die” — she’ll discuss things to have in order for your family in the case of you dying! Come, and get some good information about a subject we don’t often want to talk about.
•
Roy and Joyce Jardine celebrated their 50 Wedding Anniversary at a party held on Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Roberts Senior Citizen Center. A big crowd of friends and family joined in the celebration to relax and listen to the Jardine Family Band play many of their favorite tunes. Roy and Joyce’s son, Jason Jardine, and his wife, Michelle, and family traveled all the way from Alaska, where Jason is the manager of a Walmart store; Josh and Darla Jardine and family came from Star Valley, Wyoming; and Jodi and Nick Gibler and girls, from Horseshoe Bend.
•
Judy Rosenberg attended the mission report of her grandson, Jacob Rosenberg, who recently returned home from the West Virginia Charleston Mission. Before the pandemic, he was serving in the Philippines Baguio Mission, but was reassigned to West Virginia. He is the son of Jeff and Becky Rosenberg, who are living in Ammon while their home in Lewisville is being built.
•
Congratulations to Brandon and Denise (Taylor) Willcoxon, who were recently married.
The women of the Lewisville First Ward were able to tie one queen and three baby quilts at the recent Humanitarian Quilt Day. Their next one will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 10:00 a.m. A potluck lunch will be served at noon.
•
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 4 — Arlene Drake, Keith Smith, Orlin Lewis, J.T. Erickson, and Hyrum Blackburn; Aug. 7 — Randy Olaveson; Aug. 8 — Julicia Selman; Aug. 9 — Katelyn Anderson, Leland Smith, Shyann Ashbocker, and Jenise Taylor; Aug. 10 — Dee Stoker.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.