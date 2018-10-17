LEWISVILLE—Our deepest sympathies to Greg and Laura Hayes and family, at the passing of their son, Terry R. Hayes, 41, of Ririe. He passed away on Oct. 10, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Funeral services are being held today at 11:00 a.m. at the Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.
The Lewisville Book Club has changed their October book discussion night to Thursday, Oct. 18, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Nona Hunter. This month’s book is “The Mark of a Giant: Seven People Who Changed the World,” by Ted Stewart.
Menan Stake Auxiliary Training Meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 7:00 p.m. at the Stake Center. All auxiliary presidencies are invited and encouraged to attend.
There will be a Red Cross Blood Drive at the Menan Stake Center on Thursday, Oct. 25, starting at 11:00 a.m. With all of the recent disasters there have been, there is an increased need for blood products. Remember to hydrate yourself and drink an extra 16 ounces of liquid before and after donation. Have a healthy meal before you donate, and avoid foods high in fat just prior to donation. Don’t forget to bring your ID.
Happy 80th Birthday today to Lee Hinckley! Other birthdays this week include: Oct. 17 – Robert Taylor; Oct. 18 – Kaleigh Squires, Gage Hayes and Raiden Pond; Oct. 19 – David Ellsworth and Don Madsen; Oct. 20 – Dorothy Ball, Hollie Cude and Koltun Hennefer; Oct. 21 – Barbara Raymond; and Oct. 23 – Christy Lords, Jonathan Tolman and Kyson Hayes.
