LEWISVILLE —Congratulations to Hunter Nield, son of Eric and Kacey Nield, who was recently named to the 5A District 5/6 All-Conference First Team Defense, by the school coaches. Hunter is a senior at Rigby High School and is the grandson of Roger and Janeal Nield.
Congratulations to Ben and Kenna Thompson on the birth of their new baby girl. She was born on Nov. 19, at Idaho Falls, and weighed eight pounds, five ounces. She is their first child, and her name will be Alleyne Eve Thompson. Proud grandparents include Todd and Kerrie Lindstrom, of Rigby, and great-grandmother, Joyce Lindstrom.
The Lewisville Second Ward is having their Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Bret and Angie Lee are grandparents again! Their daughter, Courtney Johnson and her husband, Brendon, of Pocatello, were blessed with a baby boy, born Nov. 29. He weighed in at seven pounds, five ounces, and his name will be Leo McKay Johnson.
The Lewisville First Ward is having a family community Christmas Party on Monday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the church. The whole family is invited to attend. A Christmas program will be presented by the Young Women in the ward. Milk and cookies will be served — and there will be a special visitor for the kids!
The baby son of Ammon and Danielle Howard was blessed and given a name at the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, Dec. 5. His name will be Archer Ammon Howard. Many friends and family members were in attendance for the blessed event.
Former Lewisville residents, Brad and Dolores Gardner, who are now living in Alabama, recently received a call to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They will be serving a humanitarian mission in Liberia. Brad is the son of Violet Gardner and the late Jerold Gardner.
Kurtis and Lisa Boyce have a new grandbaby! Their son, Zach Boyce, and his wife, Jess, have a new baby boy. He was born a month or so early last month at St. George, Utah, and has had to spend time in the NICU. His name will be Roamin Wesley Boyce. He is Kurtis and Lisa’s 19th grandchild.
Two children of former Lewisville residents are making big waves on the BYU-Provo athletic scene. Olivia Wade, daughter of Amanda Mickelsen Wade, of Kaysville, Utah, is a power player for the BYU Cougars’ Women’s Soccer Team. The team is headed to its first-ever national soccer title game after defeating and eliminating defending champion Santa Clara, in California. Olivia is the granddaughter of Pete and Jolene Mickelsen.
Heather Gneiting, daughter of Tom and Kristin Gneiting, of Pleasant Grove, Utah, is a member of the BYU Women’s Volleyball Team. After their sweet 3-1 victory over the University of Utah Utes on Saturday, Dec. 4, they’re on their way to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament! Heather is the granddaughter of the late Kent and Lorraine Gneiting.
The Lewisville Book Club is reading favorite Christmas stories for the month of December. They will meet to share favorites on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. at the home of Diana Webster. They will be having their Christmas potluck, so bring your favorite holiday finger food to share.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) will hold their December Christmas Dinner on Monday, Dec. 13, at noon at the Lewisville Church.
Chloe Kerr, daughter of Russ and Jennifer Kerr, was baptized and confirmed a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by her father on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Menan Stake Center. Many friends and family were in attendance and met afterwards at the Lewisville Community Center for a delicious waffle bar.
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 8 — Andrew Knibbs; Dec. 9 — LuAnn Dixon, Eric Moore, Denice Tea, and Bralter Ball; Dec 10 — Don Horel; Dec. 11 — Carol Nielsen and Phyllis Merrill; Dec. 12 — Judie Clifford and Ethan Norman; Dec. 13 — Brad Barnes and Lynn Lake; Dec. 14 — Debbie Sievers, Cassidy Crumley, and Hunter Telford.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.