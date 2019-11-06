LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to Chris and Natalie Hinckley on the birth of their new baby girl. She was born Oct. 24, via cesarean section. Her name will be Brelynn Emma Hinckley, and she weighed in at 6 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 inches long. Big sisters are Blakelee, age 4, and Brooklyn, almost 2.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Lewisville First Ward Primary presidency recently underwent reorganization. Amanda Korth was released as president, along with her counselors, Cindy Merrill and Julie Gneiting and secretary, Kristen Widdison. Kelsey Hawkes was sustained as the new president. For her counselors, she chose Kristen Widdison and Mary Ellsworth, with Michell Walker as secretary.
In Menan LDS Stake news, Perry Livermont, of Menan Second Ward, was released as a member of the Stake High Council. Leon Clark, from Grant Second Ward, was sustained as the newest High Councilman.
The Lewisville LDS Second Ward Cub Scouts are having an Arrow of Light meeting at 5 this evening at the church.
Congratulations to Cody Cude, son of Dustin and Hollie Cude. He competed in recent FFA competitions and took first place in Districts in Soils. He then went on to place second at State.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) will hold their November meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Grant LDS Church. Terri Jensen will give the history, and the lesson, “Early Campgrounds and Semi-permanent Settlements on the Mormon Trail,” will be presented by Joann Randall. Visitors and new members are always welcome.
The Menan LDS Stake will hold a Stake Primary Leadership Meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Stake Center. All Primary presidencies and secretaries, as well as bishopric counselors over the Primary are invited to attend.
The Scouting for Food drive was held last month. Items donated will be distributed to the needy in our area.
The Rigby Family History Center just started another session of four classes on Basic Family History, taught by Aldene Poole. The classes will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday during November, with each class building on the last. Beginners, as well as those experienced in family history, can learn if they attend.
The Lewisville Book Club will be reading “Living a Life That Matters,” by Harold Kushner, for November. They will meet to discuss the book at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the home of Beverly Bramwell.
Happy Birthday today to Kerry Jensen, Emily Selman and Steven Purcell! Other birthdays this week include: Nov. 7 – Lewisville Mayor George Judd; Linda Wilde and Rodney Boyce; Nov. 8 – Whitney Walker; Nov 9 — Larry Drollings; Nov. 10 – Heidi Crane; Nov. 11 – Kathryn Anderson and Reese Morris; and Nov. 12 – Gary Kearsley and Megan Petersen.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.