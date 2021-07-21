LEWISVILLE — Sympathies to the family for the passing of Rory Kay Walker, 62, of Rexburg, who passed away July 1, from complications of COPD. He was the son of Janeale Walker and the late Darryl Walker; his brother, Mike Walker, and sister, Rhonda Christiansen, who still live in Lewisville. Brothers, Jimmy and Ryan Walker, and sister, Julie Rossier, live in Utah. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
•
Lewisville lost another long-time resident, Ronald Gardner, 81, who passed away on June 5 at his home. A celebration of his life was held Saturday, July 17, at the Lewisville LDS Church, followed by a luncheon at the Lewisville Community Center. Sympathies to his wife, Migan, and daughters, Shannon (Randy) Bowen, of Idaho Falls, and Allison (Josh) Ogdon, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, and families.
•
Correction from last week’s news: The Lewisville First Ward Humanitarian Quilt Day will be held on Wednesday, July 28 (not July 21), at 10:00 a.m. at the church. There will be a potluck lunch at noon; please bring something to share.
•
Those who attended the Menan Stake Trek last month are invited to attend the “After Trek” Fireside, which will be held on Sunday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center. All those involved with Trek, and their families are invited to attend.
•
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society and Elders’ Quorum are having a Summer Barbeque on Thursday, July 29, at 6:00 p.m. Please note that the location has been changed to the Lewisville church shelter.
•
The community of Lewisville will be celebrating Pioneer Day on Saturday, July 24, at 6:00 p.m. The whole community is invited to attend. The Lewisville First Ward is in charge and will be providing the meat; members are also asked to bring salads. The Lewisville Second Ward is assigned to bring desserts. There will be food, games, and fun for all! Come and celebrate your pioneer ancestors’ entrance into the valley of the Great Salt Lake, which occurred one hundred and seventy-four years ago on July 24, 1847.
•
The John and Coleen Erickson family had a family reunion at the Lewisville Church shelter on July 17. Besides the usual delicious food and games, they all loaded up in a bus that took them around to various sites in Lewisville that were part of the lives of the late Joe and Dora Erickson family. A great time was had by all.
•
Sympathies to Lloyd and Colleen Becker and family at the passing of Colleen’s brother, Mark Thomas Smith, 55, who died at their home on July 2, due to cancer. A graveside service was held July 16, at the Ammon Cemetery.
•
Diana DaBell Webster reports that her grandson, Kade DaBell, has been called to serve a mission to Freetown, Sierra Leone, Africa. He will begin missionary training in the first week of November. Kade is the son of Jeff and Misti DaBell, of Menan. Diana also reports that her grandson, Mitchell South, and his wife, Julia, recently graduated from BYU-Idaho. Mitchell’s degree is in engineering, and Julia is getting her nursing degree. Mitchell is the son of Jason and Jennifer South, of Menan; he will be working for Dome Technology in Ogden, Utah, next year, and then is studying for a Master’s Degree.
•
David and Clareen Korth’s granddaughter, Camree Noblit, recently received her mission call to Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah. She will begin online missionary training in October. Camree is the daughter of Cameron and Holly Korth Noblit; they live in Georgia.
The Lewisville Book Club will meet this evening, July 21, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Julie Walker. They will be discussing their book of the month, “The War That Saved My Life,” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley.
•
Happy Birthday to: July 22 — Lexie Kinghorn and Cory Hernandez; July 23 — Cynthia Squires; July 24 — Chandler Gneiting; July 25 — Dee Raymond, Shelli Lazalde, and Tyler Van Leuven; July 27 — Kray Justesen and Bill Ferreter.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.