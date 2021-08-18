LEWISVILLE — Former Lewisville resident, Marilee Ruth Despain passed away at the age of 73 at her home in Rigby. She grew up in Lewisville, the daughter of the late Daniel and Ruth Ann Williams. She is also survived by a son, Charles, of Guam, and brothers, Myron Williams, of Rigby, and Amos Williams of Menan. A memorial service is being held today, Aug. 18, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lewisville Cemetery.
The Lewisville Book Club is meeting this evening at 6:00 p.m. at the home of Diana Webster, as they discuss the two books of the month: “Killing the Mob,” by Bill O’Reilly or “Factlessness,” by Hans Riseling. Tonight will also be their annual summer potluck; please bring a dish to share.
Josh and Kelsey Hawkes’, of Lewisville, their baby daughter, Lyndi has been hospitalized at Primary Children’s Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, with RSV.
The Jefferson County Fair, which runs from Aug. 16-20, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. General admission into the fairgrounds is free, however, some events will have a separate admissions fee. The community barbeque will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, at 6:00 p.m.
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 18 — Taylor Stosich, Pete Mickelsen, and Jolene Mickelsen; Aug. 19 — DeAnn Madsen, Madysen Selman, and Rose Bemis; Aug. 20 — Stephen Evans; Aug. 22 — Eugenia Judd, Bailey Baker, and Madi Nield; Aug. 23 — Packard Briggs and Kendra Pincock; Aug. 24 — Randy Johnson, DuWayne Brown, Cassandra Covert, and Nayvee Gneiting.
