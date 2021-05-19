Tate Jones, son of Roger and Maria Jones, has been called to serve in the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission. He spoke in the Lewisville Second Ward on Sunday, May 16, and will start his Missionary Training today.
Congratulations to Jazmyn Hayes Vasquez, who recently graduated from the College of Eastern Idaho. She is married to Michael Vasquez and is the daughter of Marilyn Hayes and the granddaughter of Greg and Laura Hayes.
Seminary graduation for the Menan Stake youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held at 7:00 p.m. May 23 at the Menan Stake Center.
The Lewisville Book Club will meet this evening to discuss their book of the month, which is “Where the Wind Leads,” by Vinh Chung. The meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Julie Gneiting.
This year, there will be a Memorial Service held by the VFW at 10:00 a.m. at the Lewisville Cemetery on Monday, May 31. Last year, there was no ceremony because of Covid-19, so it’s awesome to see things returning somewhat back to normal!
Correction from last week’s Lewisville news: the late Robert Barnes was not the last child of Ed and Alta Barnes to pass away. He is survived by a brother, Melvin Barnes, of Utah, and sister, Cheri Hancock, of Rexburg.
Happy Birthday today to: Seth Mitchell, Halle Petersen, and Macie Ashbocker! Other birthdays this week include: May 20 — Heather Justesen, Bob Schofield, Trevor Walker, and Ruby Murdoch; May 21 — Brad Knibbs and Faylene Christensen; May 22 — Seth Yoshida; May 23 — Karen Spencer and Jordan Erickson; and May 24 — Diane McCarthy, Brittney McCosh, Hunter Nield, and Brandon Willcoxon.
