LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book to read for the month of September. It is “The Slow March of Light,” by Heather B. Moore. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Julie Gneiting.
Our sympathies to Hub and Margaret Quade, at the passing of Margaret’s mother, Wanda Baker Butt, 88, of Idaho Falls, on Aug. 30. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept 9, with burial in the Teton–Newdale Cemetery.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) is starting back up for a new season. They will meet on Monday, Sept. 12, at 1:00 p.m. in the Lewisville Church Relief Society room.
The Menan Stake is holding a Stake Relief Society Leadership Meeting and Appreciation Dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 14. All ward Relief Society presidencies are invited to attend.
There will be a Menan Stake F.S.Y. “Bring It Home” Fireside held on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 6:00 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
The Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center is in need of the following items: disinfecting cleaning spray, laundry detergent, yarn, disposable razors, deodorant (men’s and women’s), yarn, toilet paper, and paper towels. Donations will be accepted at the Humanitarian Center in Idaho Falls, across the street from Builder’s First Source (the former BMC building) on North Holmes.
The Menan Stake Center gym floor will be refinished in mid–September. The floor will need two full weeks to cure, so no one will be allowed on the gym floor during Sept. 12–20.
Menan Stake Conference will be held Sept. 10–11. Stake Priesthood Leadership and ward auxiliaries presidencies will meet on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 4:00 p.m. Saturday evening Adult Session (for all stake members age 18 and older) will be held Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the Stake Center. Sunday morning, Sept. 11 General Session will be held at the Stake Center at 10:00 a.m. It will also be broadcast live to each ward building in the stake.
Happy Birthday to Margene Wilson, Kaye Schwendiman, Karly Hicks, and Kelsey Hawkes! Other birthdays this week include: Sept. 9 – Chuck Knibbs, Debbie Ellsworth, and Cooper Norman; Sept. 10 – Billy Drake, Lisa Smith, and Johnny Ball; Sept. 11 – Maurita Palmer; Sept. 12 – Roseanna Ball; and Sept. 13 – Doug Walker.
If you have news or announcements for our Lewisville column, please email at dhhbarney@Q.com.