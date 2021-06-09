Sympathies to Susan Gardner and her family at the passing of her husband, Bruce Gardner, 74, on May 28, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Funeral services were held Saturday, June 5, at the Lewisville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with burial in the Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Afterward, the family met for a luncheon at the church.
The Lewisville Second Ward underwent a change in their bishopric on Sunday, May 30. Roger Jones was released as bishop, along with his counselors, David Spencer and Jace Poulsen. Jason Ard was sustained as the new bishop, with Jace Poulsen serving as First Counselor and Stan Kearsley as Second Counselor. Barrett Gibson will remain serving as Executive Secretary, along with Daniel Miller as Ward Clerk, Spencer Ellsworth as Assistant Ward Clerk, and Kortney Ware as Financial Clerk.
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen its book for the month of June. It is "The Express Bus," by Jon Gordon. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, June 16, 7:00 p.m. at the home of Patsi Hinckley.
Terry and Donetta Fife have had a busy month in May celebrating with their grandchildren. Their granddaughter, Abi Meek married Myles Bradley in the Logan Temple on May 14. She is the daughter of Kris and Donalee Meek of Idaho Falls. A ring ceremony and celebration were held May 24 in Idaho Falls. Terry and Donetta also had two grandsons graduate from high school this year: Sterling Howell, son of Brian and Kalene Howell in Pleasant Grove, Utah, and Talmage Meek, son of Kris and Donalee Meek, who graduated from Bonneville High School.
Congratulations to Pierce Nils, son of Tim and Heidi Crane, who married on June 3. His new bride is Emma Taylor, daughter of Brady and Amy Taylor of Rigby. They were married at The Barn on 1st Street in Idaho Falls. A reception was held there following the ceremony. Pierce is the grandson of Dee and Jolene Stoker.
Welcome the newlyweds, Terril and Kaitlin Munns Wadsworth, to Lewisville. They will be living in the former Cliff Brosie home in town. Terril is the son of Todd and Darla Wadsworth, and Kaitlin is the daughter of Jeff Munns and LeeAnn Sauer. Welcome to Lewisville!
The Lewisville Legacy Library is starting its summer hours: Mondays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Adult Book Bingo begins June 1 and runs through August 31; come and pick up your Bingo card at the library!. The Youth Summer Reading Program runs June 5 through July 31; the theme this year is "Tails and Tales". Anyone ages 0-200 can join the Summer Reading Program. Storytime will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. on June 16, 23, 30, and July 7, 14, 21, and 28. Children age 0-18, regardless of library membership, are eligible to participate and check out books from the library all summer long for free. Prizes will be awarded. If you have questions, please call (208)754-8608.
Don't miss the Eighth Annual Wells Barney Memorial Horse Pull, which will be held following the Jefferson County Stampede Days Parade on Saturday, June 19 at 1 p.m., at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds. Come and watch true workhorses from the Intermountain West participate in this exciting, action-packed competition. Questions? Contact Nick Barney, 208-351-0892, or Donnie Wheeler, 208-680-5050.
The Menan Stake is participating in their Trek to Seller's Creek in the Bone area this week. They will begin by meeting on Thursday, June 10, at the Menan City Center at 1:30 p.m. and having games, eating, and square dancing. They will then go home and spend the night at their homes. Everyone will then meet at Seller's Creek at 7:00 a.m. and spend the day trekking and living like pioneers, then culminate the day with a testimony meeting starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Nauvoo Historical Sites are presenting a musical evening to celebrate Nauvoo with former senior missionaries. They will perform original music inspired by their experiences in Nauvoo. You are invited to come and be entertained and learn about the Saints who built Nauvoo from a swamp into one of the largest cities in Illinois. This musical fireside will be held in Tetonia, Idaho (5200 N. 2000W.) on Friday, June 18, with a potluck dinner starting at 6:00 p.m., followed by the musical performance, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and bug spray. All are invited to attend at no cost.
The District 4-H Archery Shoot was held at Krupp Hollow on June 4. The local "Nock Busters" club met for their first competition against other area clubs. Ladd Taylor, son of Waco and Anna Taylor, competed in the senior division and took fourth place in FITA and second in 3-D. Kalli Smith, daughter of Leland and Lisa Smith, was the youngest participant in the intermediate division and took seventh place in FITA and tenth place in 3-D. Her siblings, Kash and Kimber Smith were in the junior division; Kash took first place in FITA and third place in 3-D, and Kimber took sixth place in FITA and fifth place in 3-D. FITA is a form of target shooting competition used in international and world championship events. The round consists of 72 arrows, 18 at each of four distances. The 3D class consists of two arrows each at ten different 3-D targets (like an antelope, coyote, badger, etc).
The Lewisville First Ward is starting their monthly humanitarian quilting days again, so get your thimbles ready! Quilt Days will be held on the fourth Wednesday of every month. They will meet this month on Wednesday, June 24, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They plan to have a potluck lunch at noon, so please bring something to share. If you have any questions, please contact Sybil Morris, (208) 754-4595.
Happy Birthday to: June 10 - Karen Hicks; June 11 - Mel Briggs, Mylee Hayes, and Kasia Kohler; June 13 - Max Petersen, Ridge Nield, Haizley Widdison, Arya Taylor, and Samantha Raymond; June 14 - Darwin Casper and Richard Aitken; June 15 - Wade Ball, Braden Petersen, and Vicki Richards.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.