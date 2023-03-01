LEWISVILLE — John and Becky Jardine have a new great–grandbaby. Jaxon and Bailey Tanner Walker, of Idaho Falls, are the parents of a baby girl born on Feb. 21, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She was a bit early and weighed four pounds and fifteen ounces; she measured 18 inches long. Her name will be Raelynn Eva Walker. Former Lewisville residents, Tyson and Mary Tanner and Lorin and Vikki Walker are the proud grandparents.

The Lewisville Book Club has chosen "The Meadowlark" by B.C. Walker as its book for the month of March. Walker is the son of Clyde and Alice Walker who owned Walker's Cafe in Rigby for many years. They will meet to discuss the book at the home of Cheryl Taylor on Wednesday, March 15, at 7:00 p.m. New members are always welcome to come and enjoy good literature together.


