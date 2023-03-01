LEWISVILLE — John and Becky Jardine have a new great–grandbaby. Jaxon and Bailey Tanner Walker, of Idaho Falls, are the parents of a baby girl born on Feb. 21, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She was a bit early and weighed four pounds and fifteen ounces; she measured 18 inches long. Her name will be Raelynn Eva Walker. Former Lewisville residents, Tyson and Mary Tanner and Lorin and Vikki Walker are the proud grandparents.
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen "The Meadowlark" by B.C. Walker as its book for the month of March. Walker is the son of Clyde and Alice Walker who owned Walker's Cafe in Rigby for many years. They will meet to discuss the book at the home of Cheryl Taylor on Wednesday, March 15, at 7:00 p.m. New members are always welcome to come and enjoy good literature together.
This is the week for RootsTech 2023, the largest genealogy conference in the world. It is being held March 2–4, and you can attend in person at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City, Utah. It will also be offered virtually for free. You will be able to learn from 100+ industry experts from around the world, and there will be over 1000 classes recorded in over 40 different languages. You will be informed about classes and activities through email after registering.
The Menan Stake is holding a Stake Standards Night for all youth ages eleven through eighteen and their parents on Sunday, March 12, at 6:00 p.m. at the stake center.
The Menan Stake Young Women are participating in a basketball tourney each Wednesday in March. It will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center for all Young Women who would like to play basketball.
Happy Birthday today to Will Claxton and Dan Hively! Other birthdays this week include: March 2 – MaKay and McKinlee Poulsen; March 3 – Kent Ellsworth and Darin Richards; March 4 – Kristen Widdison and Keisha Kearsley; March 5 – Troy Claxton; March 6 – Matthew Selman and Laityn Selman; and March 7 – Dick Jones, Cameron Heward, and Carole Ard.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
