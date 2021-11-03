LEWISVILLE — There is presently a demand for lightly-used crutches and walkers due to recent supply disruptions, the COVID-19 pandemic and a global shortage of aluminum impacting all medical equipment companies. Randy Drake, who works at Mountain View and Idaho Falls Community Hospitals, has started a drive to see if he can get “gently used” matched crutches and/or walkers that are no longer being used that are in good used condition. If you have such items, please consider donating them so that others can have the equipment they need to safely ambulate outside of the hospital setting. If you would like to donate, please contact Randy in the Maintenance Department at Mountain View, (208) 557-2704, his cell (208) 716-9423, or email at rdrake@mvhospital.net.
•
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) will hold their November meeting on Monday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. at the Lewisville Church.
•
Sympathies to the Lindstrom family, as Joyce Lindstrom received word of the passing of her brother, Sheridan “Grant” Evans, 93, of Kent, Washington, on Friday, Oct. 29.
•
The Lewisville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 4, for carpet and spot cleaning.
•
Richard Barney, along with son-in-law, Wade Thornley, and grandson, Rhett Thornley, traveled to the midwest to attend the draft horse sale at the Topeka Livestock Auction in Indiana. They also visited with several horsemen friends and their farms in Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan. On their way home, they stopped at the Nauvoo Historic Sites in Nauvoo, Illinois, where Richard spent time teaching and training some of the new teammates on the finer points of hitching and driving draft horse teams.
•
Don’t forget to “Fall Back” on Sunday, Nov. 7, and turn your clocks back an hour at 2:00 a.m. We’ll be back to normal Mountain Standard Time!
•
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of November. It is “The Septembers of Shiraz,” by Dalia Sofer. The author was born in Iran and fled to America at the age of ten. This book tells of the aftermath of the Iranian revolution and how a family must reconcile a new world of cruelty and chaos with the collapse of everything they have known. The book study group will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. at the home of Bev Bramwell.
The Menan Stake is holding a Relief Society Fireside for all women and Young Women in the stake. The theme for the fireside is “Coming Unto Christ.” It will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m., at the Menan Stake Center.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 3 — Sharon Casper, Dennis Browning, Randy Drake, Paul Korth, and Heather Harris; Nov. 4 — Heather Murdoch and Kendall Austin; Nov 5 — J.J. Van Leuven and Ray Lindstrom; Nov. 6 — Kerry Jensen, Emily Selman, and Steven Purcell; Nov. 7 — Lewisville Mayor George Judd and Rodney Boyce; Nov. 8 — Whitney Walker; Nov. 9 — Larry Drollinger.
If you have any news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.