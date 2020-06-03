LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to our high school graduates from Lewisville — Kaydreanna Castaneda, granddaughter of Reuben and Jalyn Castaneda; Cody Cude, son of Dustin and Hollie Cude; Tate Jones, son of Roger and Maria Jones; Aspynn Lords, daughter of Joe and Christy Lords and Noel Gretzer; Kent McCosh, son of Brent and Brittney McCosh; Ruby Murdoch, daughter of David and Heather Murdoch; Maxwell Ridley, son of Damon and Bronwyn Ridley; Matthew Selman, son of Scott and Emily Selman; Hunter Squires, son of Orren and Rebecca Squires; and Logan Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley. They and their families enjoyed a unique quarantine graduation at the Motor View Drive-In in Idaho Falls May 29. What a memory to tell their kids and grandkids about!
•
We are saddened to lose some families here in Lewisville. Michael and Heidi Mathews and their boys, Dallen, Eli, Lincoln and Henry, have sold their home and have moved just north of Rexburg. Keegan and Kaila Webster have moved to Menan. Blake and Meghan Ellsworth and children, Grant, Lacey and Liam, have sold their home (the former Oscar and Gwen Ellsworth home on 500 North) and are moving to Idaho Falls. Riley and Tiffany Briggs and children, Ryder, RaeLynn and Remi, have moved to Utah where Riley has a new job. We will miss them all and wish them the best in their new locations.
•
We also welcome a new family to Lewisville. Ben and Angie Taylor and two children have bought the Shawn and Brenda Downie home on 33406 East. They come to Lewisville via Menan.
•
The Menan Stake Presidency reports that at this time, we will continue to hold Sunday church meetings at home — at least for the rest of June. President Cannon will continue to meet with other area stake presidents to decide when the time would be right to resume regular church services in our area.
•
Thanks to all who came and helped with the Lewisville Cemetery Post-Memorial Day clean-up on June 2.
•
The Lewisville Book Study Group has chosen their book of the month of June. It is “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” by Kim Michelle Richardson. They will meet to discuss the book at 7:00 p.m. June 17 at the home of Debbie Ellsworth.
•
Happy Birthday to: today — Brenden Taylor and Chrystal Wallace; June 4 — Jenny Ridley; June 6 — Gary Walker and Berkley McCosh; June 7 — Kevin Ashbocker and Rachel Norman; June 8 — Greg Sievers and Porter Mac Anderson.
•
I you have any news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.