LEWISVILLE — Dee and Jolene Stoker recently attended the wedding of their granddaughter, Lexi Hepworth, daughter of Paul and Jodi Hepworth, of Rigby. She married Mckray Poole, son of Lance and Rachel Poole of Rigby, June 5. A reception was held in their honor June 6.
It was a winning weekend for Terry and Mary Ellsworth’s grandson, Hayden Hutchison. He took home two championship Gold Belt Buckles in two different heats at the Wrangler Team Roping Championships held in Billings, Montana, at the 19th Northern States Invitational. He won the #10.5 round with his partner, Zane Williams, and also won the #11.5 round with partner, James Talver. What makes this even more amazing is that Hayden is just 13 years old and is competing with the big guys. This year he has also won a saddle for being the Wrangler Team Roping High Point 2020 “Champion Header” and has added several to his growing collection of belt buckles. He is the son of Jerome and Kelsie Hutchison, of Watford, City, North Dakota.
The Lewisville Book Study Group will meet this evening at the home of Debbie Ellsworth at 7:00 p.m. They will be discussing the book, “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” by Kim Michelle Richardson.
Don’t forget that the Lewisville Legacy Library’s Children’s Summer Reading Program begins June 20. There will also be “Summer Bingo” for the adults. Library hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday and Saturday; 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. Please follow the posted Covid-19 guidelines when entering the library. Curbside or contactless service will also be available by calling the library at 208-754-8608.
Happy Birthday to: today – Anna Taylor; June 18 – Ruth Foster and Terrell Brown; June 19 – Eric Straton, Annie Hall and Anders Murray; June 20 – Bridger Rosenberg and Breanne Taylor; June 21 – Kimber Smith and Stephanie Francis; June 22 – Scott Sauer and Blair Merrill; and June 23 – Madeliene Ridley and Esther Ball.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.