LEWISVILLE—Sympathies to Loretta Meyers at the passing of her grandfather, Norman Park, 91, of Ashton, formerly of Garfield, last week. Funeral services will be held on May 14 at the Garfield Fourth Ward, with burial in the Ucon Cemetery.
In Menan Stake business, Keith Nelson, of Annis Ward, was released as Stake Executive Secretary; Darold Bingham, of Grant Second Ward, was sustained as Stake Executive Secretary.
Seminary Graduation for the Menan Stake youth will be held on Sunday, May 19, at 7:00 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
Roy and Joyce Jardine attended the high school graduation of their granddaughter, Shaleesa Stevens, daughter of Jodi Stevens. They live in Horseshoe Bend.
If you have any children in Jefferson School District 251 who will turn five by Sept. 1, 2019, it’s time to get them registered for kindergarten. You can go to www.jeffersonsd251.org and click on Student Enrollment under the Parent Hot Links. If you have questions, you can call the school district at 208-745-6693.
Don’t forget the Lewisville Cemetery cleanup on Tuesday, May 21. Remember to bring your tools.
The Lewisville First Ward will hold a Humanitarian Quilt Day on Wednesday, May 22, starting at 10:00 a.m. They are going to have a potluck lunch; please bring something to share. They are in need of quilting supplies such as fabric and crochet cotton. If you have any questions, please contact Sybil Morris.
Happy Birthday today to Troy Smith! Other birthdays this week include: May 17 - Sandi Webster and Sydney Hayes; May 18 - Dalton Hicks, Kelsey Hively and Henri Lynn; May 19 - Seth Mitchell and Halle Petersen; May 20 - Heather Justesen, Bob Schofield and Trevor Walker; and May 21 - Faylene Christensen and Brad Knibbs.
