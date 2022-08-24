LEWISVILLE — Last week, our Lewisville 4–H kids had a great time showing their animals at the Jefferson County Fair. Macrae Conover took Reserve Champion Hog! Blue and red ribbon winners included Kalli, Kash, and Kimber Smith with their goats; Emerson and McKinley Owens and their lambs; Taylee and Casen Poulsen with their hogs; Brodee Stoker with his lamb; Tenley Walker with her lamb; Stone and Ridge Nield with their steers; Douglas Burt, with his hog; Anna and Caleb Gibson with their hogs; and Reggie Walker with her lamb. The kids have had a busy summer tending to their animals, and their efforts have really paid off.
Becky Squires and Afton Brown scored big blue ribbons with their beautiful quilts exhibited at the Jefferson County Fair.
The Menan Stake is sponsoring a multi–stake Parking Lot Dance, "Hoedown Showdown" on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9:00–11:30 p.m. in the Menan Stake Center parking lot. Area youth turning 14–18 years old are invited to come. Western wear is welcomed (FSY standards apply). There will be line dancing, square dancing, outdoor games, county fair refreshments, and fun for everyone.
Welcome home, Kent McCosh, son of Brent and Brittney McCosh! He returned home from the Brazil North Recife Mission on Aug. 17 and reported in the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Former long–time Lewisville resident, Joyce O. Stallings, 85, passed away on Aug. 15, at Sage Grove Assisted Living in Rigby. Funeral services were held Aug. 19, at the Rigby 18th Ward, with burial in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery next to her late husband, Reo Stallings.
Richard and Diana Barney attended the mission farewell for Diana's brother, Greg Hughes, and his wife, Patti, at the Monument Ward in Ucon. They will be serving their second mission together in Germany and will be leaving in the first part of September.
In Menan Stake business, Shane Jacobson, of the Annis Ward, was released as a member of the Stake High Council; he is now serving in the Annis Ward bishopric. Kyle Taylor, of Annis Ward, was sustained as a new High Councilman.
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day today, Aug. 24, starting at 10:00 a.m. They will have a potluck lunch at noon; please bring something to share.
The Menan Stake is planning some choir numbers for the upcoming Stake Conference, which will be held Sept. 10–11. They are encouraging stake members to participate and come and sing in the choir. Practices will be held at the Stake Center on Sundays, at 4:00 p.m. in preparation for the conference.
Happy Birthday to Randy Johnson, DuWayne Brown, Cassandra Covert, and Nayvee Gneiting! Other birthdays this week include: Aug. 26 – Skyler Ashbocker and Stetson Fisher; Aug. 27 – Karol Drake, Dan Hollist, Robert Evans, and Ron Crowder; Aug. 28 – Tyler Wilde and Devin Anderson; and Aug. 29 – Karl Kinghorn.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.