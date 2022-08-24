LEWISVILLE — Last week, our Lewisville 4–H kids had a great time showing their animals at the Jefferson County Fair. Macrae Conover took Reserve Champion Hog! Blue and red ribbon winners included Kalli, Kash, and Kimber Smith with their goats; Emerson and McKinley Owens and their lambs; Taylee and Casen Poulsen with their hogs; Brodee Stoker with his lamb; Tenley Walker with her lamb; Stone and Ridge Nield with their steers; Douglas Burt, with his hog; Anna and Caleb Gibson with their hogs; and Reggie Walker with her lamb. The kids have had a busy summer tending to their animals, and their efforts have really paid off.

