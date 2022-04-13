LEWISVILLE — Richard and Diana Barney are grandparents again. Their son, Brant Barney and his wife, Ashley are the parents of a baby boy born on April 5 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He tipped the scales at seven pounds, two ounces, and was 21 inches long. His name will be Lockelan Brant Barney, and he joins siblings, Kirsten, Scarlett, Kreed, Dean, and Ireland. The Barneys live in Menan.
Former Lewisville residents, John and Lori Ellsworth, also have a new grandbaby. Their daughter, Shyenne Hofmeister, and her husband, Max had their first child, a baby boy born on April 5. He weighed six pounds, five ounces, and was 20 inches long. His name will be Henry Vaughn Hofmeister. They live in Utah.
A Community Clothing Swap will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Menan Town Hall. Donations of lightly used women’s, men’s, youth’s, children’s, and baby’s clothing, as well as snow clothes, sports stuff, etc. will be accepted at the Drop–off at the Menan Town Hall on April 21–22 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. There is no cost for participants. All leftover clothing will be donated to charity. Even if you don’t have clothes to swap, you can still come and see if they have anything you need. If you have any questions or would like to help out, contact Liz Burns, 208–223–8328.
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen its book for the month of April. It is “Heirs of Falcon Point,” by Traci Hunter Abramson, A.L. Sowards, Sian Ann Bessey, and Paige Edwards. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, April 20, at 7:00 p.m. at Patsi Hinckley’s home. Come and have some stimulating conversation with friends as they discuss the book.
The Menan Stake will hold a Stake Primary Training meeting on April 13 at 7:00 p.m. for all ward Primary presidencies and music leaders. It will be held at the stake center.
Dee Raymond recently underwent knee surgery. Prayers are with him for a speedy recovery – the farm’s a’waiting!
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra on Temple Square will present their annual Easter Broadcast on Sunday, April 17, at 6:00 p.m. MDT. You can watch this special broadcast of inspirational messages and music honoring the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the Church’s Live Broadcast page.
Congratulations to Ben Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, who was presented with the Idaho State FFA Agricultural Proficiency Award for outstanding accomplishment in Forage Production at the FFA State Convention held in Twin Falls on April 6–9. This makes him eligible to compete at the national convention. Ben is a junior at Rigby High School.
Bret and Angi Lee have a new grandson. Their daughter, Amanda, and Chase Hines have a new baby boy, born on March 8. He weighed six pounds, six ounces, and was 20 inches long. He is their first child and his name will be Holden Jeffrey Hines. They live in Rigby. Dennis and Cheryl Taylor are the proud great–grandparents.
The Menan Stake is offering a Self–Reliance Course this spring. Those interested in taking this course are invited to come to a Kick–Off Fireside on Wednesday, April 20, at 7:00 p.m. at the stake center cultural hall. Topics offered include: 1) Finding Strength in the Lord, 2) Emotional Resilience, 3) Personal Finances, 4) Education for Better Work, 5) Finding a Better Job, and 6) Growing My Business. Dress for the meeting is casual and refreshments will be served.
Congratulations to Rhett Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, who recently received the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation Scholarship at the College of Eastern Idaho. He is studying diesel mechanics at CEI in Idaho Falls.
The Menan Stake is holding its semi–annual Stake Conference on April 16 and 17. Saturday evening meeting for all stake members age 18 and older will be held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday General Session will be held at the Stake Center and televised on YouTube and at the other ward buildings at 10:00 a.m., for all stake members.
Happy Birthday to Alexis Arnell and Reggie Walker! Other birthdays this week include: April 14 – Hayden Jeppesen, Amber Jardine, and Brittani Wilde; April 16 – Scott Selman, Lisa Handley, Randy King, and Caden Taylor; April 17 – Adrian Smith; April 18 – Diana Webster, Tauna Poulsen, and Kylie McCarthy; and April 19 – Violet Gardner, Amy Thornley, Anna Gibson, Bo Petersen, Ammon Howard, Ryder Murray, Raegan Prieto, and Meagan Ridley.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.