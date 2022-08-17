LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to Ben Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, who was among Rigby’s FFA (Future Farmers of America) National FFA Proficiency Award recipients! He won National Gold in Forage Production placement. Ben will be a senior at Rigby High School this coming school year.
•
There will be a Regional Single Adult Conference, “Gaining Spiritual Momentum” for single adult members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held August 19–20, at the Taylor Mountain Stake Center at 260 Castlerock Lane in Idaho Falls. It is hosted by the Idaho Falls South Stake. There will be workshops and classes, dancing, games, a service project, a nature walk, Frisbee golf, a Dutch oven dinner and a fireside meeting. Special speakers include Alyssa Edwards and William Kezele. Registration is free. For more details and to register, visit www.spiritualmomentum2022.com.
•
Longtime Lewisville resident, Jolene Mickelsen, who is now living in Rigby, was the featured speaker at the BYU–I Devotional held on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the BYU–Idaho Center. She has been working at the college as a Student Honor office assistant for the past 16 years.
•
There will be a benefit for Berkley Boyce, daughter of former Lewisville resident, Rhett Boyce, and his wife, Lexi, held on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 4:00 p.m. at the Lewisville Community Center at 3451 E. 480 N. Berkley was born with a rare genetic disorder called Joubert Syndrome, a malformation in the brain that affects balance and coordination and has many other complications. The fundraiser will consist of a cornhole tournament, silent auction, and a classic car show. Go to the Facebook page, “Berkey’s Bag Toss” for more details, prizes, and the cornhole brackets.
•
Roy and Joyce Jardine traveled to Alaska, where their son, Jason Jardine, treated them with a trip for their 51st wedding anniversary. They had a great time spending the long summer days in Alaska with Jason and his family.
•
Jordan and Erin Erickson and their family are back in Lewisville. Their children are Landon, Peyton, and Addison. They are living in Jordan’s grandparents, John and Coleen Erickson’s home. Jordan was raised here in Lewisville, the son of Johnny and Treena Erickson. His grandparents, John and Coleen have moved to a home in Rigby.
•
Don’t miss the Jefferson County Fair this week! There will be food, livestock events, 4–H events, and fun for the whole family. The fair goes throughout this week and closes at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. For a schedule of events, go to facebook.com/jeffersoncountyidfair.
•
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 18 – Taylor Stosich; Aug. 19 – DeAnn Madsen and Madysen Selman; Aug. 20 – Stephen Evans; Aug. 22 – Bailey Baker and Eugenia Judd; and Aug. 23 – Packard Briggs.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.