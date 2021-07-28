LEWISVILLE — David and Clareen Korth of Lewisville have a new grandbaby. Their daughter, Charlaine, was blessed with her first child, a baby girl, born July 24, in Fort Worth, Texas. She weighed in at seven pounds, one ounce, and her name is Haven Emberly.
•
Congratulations to 18-year-old Lewisville cowboy and bull rider, Riley Barg, who took third place in bull riding at the recent Fiesta Days Rodeo in Spanish Fork, Utah. He also placed third in the Ute Stampede the week before in Nephi, Utah.
•
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day today, July 28, starting at 10:00 a.m. There will be a potluck lunch at noon; please bring something to share.
•
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society and Elders’ Quorum are having a summer barbecue on Thursday, July 29, at 6:00 p.m. at the Lewisville church shelter.
•
Happy Birthday to: July 28 — Rhonda Walker Christiansen, Robert George, and Jessica Kennedy! Other birthdays this week include: July 29 — Marilyn Walker and Dallin Taylor; July 30 — Milt McIntier, Jodi Anderson, and Dillon Madsen; July 31 — Mike Walker; Aug. 1 — Todd Raymond; and Aug. 2; Jacqueline Raymond, Addison Erickson, Geryk Hively, and Clayne Hanson.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.