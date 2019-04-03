LEWISVILLE—Congratulations to Sarah Quade Hulse, who is engaged to be married! The lucky guy is Luke Richins, from Tetonia. They will be married in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 13, and will make their home in Tetonia.
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of April. It is “Cold Sassy Tree,” by Olive Ann Burn. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, April 17, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Diana Webster. Please note that this is earlier in the month than usual.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers) will hold their April meeting on Monday, April 8, at 1:00 p.m. at the home of Cheryl Taylor. The history will be given by Phyllis Knutson, and the lesson, “Great Feeder Canal,” will be presented by Cindy England.
The Lewisville First Ward is starting a new Ward Temple and Family History Family Home Evening. It will be held monthly on the second Monday of each month. The first one will be held Monday, April 8, at 7:00 p.m. in the Relief Society Room. Bring your laptop or iPad. If you do not have one to use, we will have extras on hand. All experience levels are welcome. Join them and look beyond the bonds of time. Contact Amy Thornley, 208-589-2352, if you have any questions.
The annual Lewisville Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 10:00 a.m. at the Lewisville Community Center. Children between the ages of 0 and 11 are invited to participate. Donations for the event are currently being accepted and will be used for the hunt expenses incurred this year and for years to come. For more information regarding donations, contact Donetta Fife at 208-390-0829 or at clerklewisville@gmail.com.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold semi-annual General Conference this weekend, April 7 to 8. You can watch it on Channel 8 or on the BYU-tv channel, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The General Priesthood Meeting, at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, will also be shown on BYU-tv, or you can attend at the Menan Stake Center and watch via satellite.
Shelisa Melgaard, daughter of Judd and Janette Melgaard, has returned home from her mission to Las Vegas. She will speak in the Lewisville First Ward on Easter Sunday, April 21, at 9:00 a.m.
As part of the Lewisville First Ward’s Emergency Preparedness Plan, they will be holding a special Emergency Preparedness activity on Thursday, April 18, at 7:00 p.m. at the church. There will be a representative from the national “Stop the Bleed” initiative, and you will be taught proper wound treatment and tourniquet application as well as Basic Life Support/ CPR for cardiac arrest and choking. This is for ward and community members ages eight years and older. Light refreshments will be served.
Happy Birthday today to T’iana Miller and Johanna Van Leuven! Other birthdays this week include: April 4 - Corey Raymond; April 5 - Jose Leal and Ashley Meyers; April 6 - Brandon Hennefer; April 7 - Virgil Lindstrom; April 8 - Elexa Erickson; and April 9 - Kraiden Poulsen, Larae Jackson, and Carson and Tanner Gneiting.
I you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.