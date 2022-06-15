LEWISVILLE — Brian and Heather Edwards had a new baby girl. Her name will be Everly, and she joins big brother, Ridge, and big sister, Kelsi.
Brent and Brittney McCosh also had a baby girl this past week. She was born prematurely and has had to stay in the NICU. Her name will be Bristol, and her big brothers, Kent, Blake, and Kollin, and sisters, Bostynn, Brookelyn, Britain, and Berkley welcome her into the family.
Hunter Squires, son of Orren and Rebecca Squires, is engaged to be married! His bride–to–be is Alexis Eborn. Both attend college at the University of Idaho in Moscow.
The Lewisville Book Club will meet this evening, June 15, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Julie Walker. They will be discussing the book of the month, which is “A Wish in the Dark,” by Christina Soontornvat. New members are always welcome!
Funeral services were held Friday, June 10, for B. Allen Morris, 92, who passed away at his home on June 4.
Trinette Southway attended the wedding and reception for her son, Dustin Southway, who was married to Teresa Andrade on June 10 in Los Lunas, New Mexico. A second reception was held in Trinette and Dustin’s hometown of Alamosa, Colorado.
Happy Birthday to Wade Ball and Braeden Petersen! Other birthdays this week include: June 16 – Jace Briggs, Kimberly Cook, and Patricia Spackman; June 17 – Lloyd Becker, Anna Taylor, and Jim Telford; June 18 – Terrell Brown; June 19 – Annie Hall, Eric Straton, and Anders Murray; June 20 – Breanne Taylor and Bridger Rosenberg; and June 21 – Kimber Smith.
