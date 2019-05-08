LEWISVILLE—There will be a community Lewisville Cemetery clean-up held on Tuesday evening, May 21. Bring your gloves, shovels and rakes. Let’s get our cemetery looking its best for Memorial Day!
The Lewisville First Ward is having a party to honor the graduating seniors. It will be held on Tuesday, May 14, at 7:00 p.m. This year’s graduating seniors include: Ashley Meyers, daughter of Brian and Loretta Meyers; Tess Sessions, daughter of Bruce and Shannan Sessions; Randy Castaneda, grandson of Reuben & Jalyn Castaneda; Shad Melling, son of Marvin and Diane Melling; Keaton Tanner, son of Tyson and Mary Tanner; and Pierce Niles, son of Heidi and Tim Crane. Theme for the night is, “Look Out World, Here We Come!”.
Rigby High School graduation ceremonies will be held on Wednesday, May 22, at 6:00 p.m. at the BYU-I Center in Rexburg. Tickets are required for admission — check with your favorite senior.
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of May. It is “How the Light Gets In,” by Jolene Petershem. Due to high school graduation, they will not be meeting until Wednesday, May 29, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Patsi Hinckley. Newcomers are always welcome.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers) will hold their annual closing social, the Brigham Young Dinner, on Monday, May 13, at 12:00 noon at the home of Joyce Lindstrom. The lesson, “The Community of Grant,” will be presented by Karla Scott. Visitors and new members are always welcome.
Congratulations to Kylie Cude, daughter of Dustin and Hollie Cude, who was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, May 4, at the Menan Stake Center.
The baby son of Josh and Kelsey Hawkes was blessed Sunday, May 5, at the Lewisville First Ward. His name will be Creed Daines Hawkes. Many friends and family members were in attendance.
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Fathers-and-Sons outing on May 10-11. They will be going to Beaver Dick Park, just west of Rexburg. If you need a ride, meet at the church at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7:00 p.m.
Need some help doing your family history? The Lewisville First Ward is having a Ward Temple and Family History Family Home Evening on Monday, May 12, at 7:00 p.m. in the Relief Society Room. Check out the “Memories” section in FamilySearch, and bring a story of one of your ancestors to share. Also, bring a laptop or iPad — we will also have extras to use if you don’t have one. All experience levels welcome. Contact Amy Thornley, 589-2352 if you have any questions.
Happy Birthday today to Carolyn Skinner, Brayden Kerr, Teri Magera and Kori Briggs! Other birthdays this week include: May 9 - Kelsi Lasson and Cassidy Harper; May 10 - Kent McCosh, Hannah Sauer, Stone Nield and Christian Olinquevitch; May 11 - Braxton Meyers; May 12 - Tim Crane; May 13 - Shantelle Melgaard, Memphys Poulsen, Marvin Melling and Nikol Rinehart; and May 14 - Cy Hooper and Riley Briggs.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.