LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville First Ward is having a Fathers and Sons Outing on June 3–4 at Green Canyon. All men in the ward and their sons are invited to come.
The Lewisville Book Club will meet this evening, May 18, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Beverly Bramwell. They will be discussing the book of the month which is "Playing For Pizza," by John Grisham.
James and Julie Gneiting are excited to have their daughter, Ani Brown, and children visiting from Alaska.
Errin Boyce, daughter of Rodney and Yvette Boyce, is getting married! Her fiancé is Zachary Empey, son of Bruce and Jeanette Empey, of Idaho Falls. They plan a June 4 wedding. A reception will be held in their honor that evening from 6:30–9:30 p.m. at The Millhouse Venue in Rigby.
The Menan Stake will hold Seminary Graduation on Sunday, May 22, at 6:00 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center. All youth in the stake who are graduating from seminary this year will be honored.
We welcome a new family to Lewisville. McKay and Janie Smith and their young son, Beau, have moved into the former Louis Skaar home on 3200 East.
Happy Birthday to Dalton Hicks, Kelsey Hively, and Hemie Lynn! Other birthdays this week include: May 19 – Seth Mitchell, Isabel Hurst,, Macie Ashbocker, and Halle Petersen; May 20 – Heather Justesen, Bob Schofield, Ruby Murdoch, Trevor Walker, and Eston Walker; May 21 – Faylene Christensen and Brad Knibbs; May 23 – Karen Spencer and Jordan Erickson; and May 24 – Diane McCarthy, Brittney McCosh, Hunter Nield, and Brandon Willcoxon.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.