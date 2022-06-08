LEWISVILLE — Allen Morris passed away on Saturday, June 4. His funeral services are to be announced.
•
Zachary and Errin Boyce Empey, were married Saturday, June 4, at The Millhouse Venue in Rigby. Errin is the daughter of Rodney and Yvette Boyce, and Zachary is the son of Bruce and Jeanette Empey, of Idaho Falls. Following their honeymoon, they will make their home in Ammon. Errin's sister, Brandy Boyce, who is living and working in Hawaii, was able to be back home for the festivities.
•
Chandler and Remington Gneiting's baby boy was blessed at the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, June 5. His name will be Brooks Chandler Gneiting. Many friends and family members were on hand for the event.
•
Joyce Lindstrom is a great–grandmother again – this makes 54 for her! Ryker Liam Lindstrom was born on May 22, weighing six pounds, one ounce. His parents are Mark and Danielle Lindstrom, of Ririe. He is their fourth son and joins brothers, Max, Hunter, and Jace. Mark is the son of Kurt and Julene Lindstrom, of Enumclaw, Washington.
•
Former Lewisville resident, Michael "Mike" Barnes, 58, passed away suddenly at his home in Hamer on May 26. He was the son of the late Gene and Kathryn Barnes. His son Boston Barnes, 30, followed him in death three days later in Hamer. A joint funeral was held in Hamer on Saturday, June 4, with burial in the Lewisville Cemetery.
•
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen its book for the month of June. It is "A Wish in the Dark," by Christina Soontornvat. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, June 15, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Julie Walker.
•
Some of our Lewisville youth have been participating in Rigby FFA (Future Farmers of America) and were elected to leadership positions. Ben Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, was elected as the FFA Rigby High School Citizenship representative; Boden Brown, son of Wayne and Heather Brown, was elected Safety representative; and Ladd Taylor, son of Waco and Anna Taylor, was elected Sentinel. Kalli Smith, daughter of Leland and Lisa Smith, was elected FFA secretary for the Rigby/Farnsworth Middle Schools.
•
Our local FFA kids are attending the Idaho State FFA Career Development Events in Moscow this week. Among them are Emerson Owens, daughter of Brian and Alisa Owens, who is competing in livestock judging; and Kalli Smith, daughter of Leland and Lisa Smith, who is competing in forestry.
•
A memorial service was held Saturday, June 4, at the Lewisville Cemetery, for the late Gayland R. White, 83, who passed away on Feb. 10, in Portland, Oregon. He and his former wife, the late Shirley Winchester, lived and raised their family here in Lewisville. He later moved to Longview, Washington, where he worked as a machinist faculty member at Lower Columbia Community College in the Machining Technology Program. He was cremated, and his ashes were buried next to his infant daughter, Gayla White, who passed away in 1961.
•
Bill and Mary Ferreter moved into their new home on 450 North last week.
•
Don't miss the 9th Annual Wells Barney Memorial Horse Pull, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 18, at 1:00 p.m. at Rigby. It will be held at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds following the big Stampeded Days Parade.
•
The Lewisville Legacy Library Youth Summer Reading Program is underway and will run through July 30. Storytime will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.; they will also have some fun crafts that day as well. Library hours are Mondays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. until noon; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4–6 p.m., and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
•
Happy Birthday to Greg Sievers and Porter Anderson! Other birthdays this week include: June 10 – Karen Hicks; June 11 – Mylee Hayes, Michael Birch, Mel Briggs, and Kasia Kohler; June 13 – Max Petersen, Megan Lynn, Samantha Raymond, Ridge Nield, and Haizley Widdison; and June 14 – Darwin Casper and Richard Aitken.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.