LEWISVILLE — Virgil and Joyce Lindstrom are great-grandparents again. Their grandson, Mark Lindstrom, and his wife, Danielle, of Rigby, are the proud parents of a baby boy. His name will be Jace Lindstrom, and he joins big brothers, Max, Jake and Hunter Jayden. Kurt and Julene Lindstrom, of Enumclaw, Washington, and Hugh and Terry Munns of Menan are the grandparents.
Some of the empty nesters and singles in the Lewisville First Ward are starting a family home evening group. Their first meeting was held Monday, at the Lewisville Community Center. Tentatively, they will meet together every second and fourth Monday of the month at the Community Center. If you have any questions, please contact Donetta Fife.
Angelo and Maija Ikeda have sold their home and are in the process of moving to Rigby. We will miss them in Lewisville and wish them the best in their new location.
Menan Stake Young Men’s basketball is tonight. The Lewisville First Ward will play Menan Second Ward at 6:00 p.m. and the Lewisville Second Ward will play Menan First Ward at 8:00 p.m. Tournament will start next Wednesday evening.
Happy Birthday to: today – Kacey Nield, Amanda Lee, Chris Norman and Emersyn Walker; Feb. 27 – Roger Jones; Feb. 28 – Udena Young, Joan Boyce and Mary Ellsworth; March 1 – Dan Hively; March 2 – MaKay Poulsen and MacKinlee Poulsen; March 3 – Kent Ellsworth and Darin Richards.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.