LEWISVILLE — The Menan Stake is holding a Relief Society Fireside for all Relief Society women and Young Women in the stake. It will be held at the Stake Center on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. The theme for the fireside is “Coming Unto Christ.”
Lewisville lost another resident last month. Karen Willert, 58, passed away at her home on Sept. 21. Karen and her late husband, Tom, were married in 2007 and bought the former Kent Gneiting home in Lewisville. Karen’s mother, Joan Staats, had recently been living with her. Services will be held at a later date.
The Menan Stake also announces an upcoming devotional in which Elder Dale G. Renlund, a member of the Quorum of Apostles, will preside. The devotional will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., at the Rigby Holbrooke Stake Center. All women age 18 and older in the Menan Stake, as well as several other stakes in the area, are invited to attend. If you would like to submit questions that you would like to ask Elder Renlund, please submit them to: www.meet.ps/rigby. It is asked that all questions be submitted by Nov. 15.
In Menan Stake business, Bonnie Olaveson of the Annis Ward, was released as Stake Music Chairman; Nathan Bronson, of the Menan Second Ward, was sustained as the new music chairman.
Both Lewisville wards are having a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 30, in the church parking lot. In addition to the Trunk or Treat, the Lewisville Second Ward will be having a chili cook-off.
Debbie Ellsworth and her daughter, Candace Lowe, and friend, Vicky Sauer recently returned from a fun vacation. They were able to visit favorite quilting haunts, the Missouri Star Quilt Company in Hamilton, Missouri, and Pioneer Woman Mercantile in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, as well as Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ historical sites, Adam-ondi-ahman and Liberty Jail in Missouri.
The Lewisville First Ward is having their last Humanitarian Quilt Day of the season today, Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 10 a.m. They are having a potluck lunch, so please bring something to share. The Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center at 1415 Northgate Mile is in need of the following items: all family-related paper products, antibacterial cleaning and laundry supplies, men’s and women’s personal care items, crochet or knit hats, and new and gently-used winter clothing. The center is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Welcome to newlyweds Chase and Cassidy Amerjan to Lewisville. They are living in the former Harold and Ada Lowder home. Cassidy is the daughter of former Lewisville residents, Dave and Heather Harper.
The Lewisville church building will be having carpet and spot cleaning throughout the building on Thursday, Nov. 4. Members are asked not to use the building that day.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 27 — Betty Richards and Leon Moffat; Oct. 28 — Bethani Justesen and Cristina Mitchell; Oct. 30 — Clareen Korth and Michael Haight; Oct. 31 — Rachel Burt, Hallie Walker, and Caleb Cude; Nov. 2 — Benz Briggs, Helene Taylor, and Oaklee Ashbocker.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.