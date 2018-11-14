LEWISVILLE—The community of Lewisville is saddened at the passing of Etta May Tinker, 72, on Sunday, Nov. 4. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. this evening at Eckersell Funeral Home. Our sympathies to her husband, Rex, and family for their loss.

The Lewisville First Ward is having a “Thankful Dinner” on Friday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. The whole ward is invited to attend.

Joyce Briggs is recovering following her recent heart bypass surgery. Our prayers are with her that she will be home soon.

The Lewisville Cemetery will soon be sporting a brand new fence, as the old one is in the process of being torn down.

Happy Birthday today to Lee Miller, Mark Williamson, Bret Lee and Wyatt Staker! Other birthdays this week include: Nov. 15 – Lori Drake and Jesse Bemis; Nov. 16 – Jason Andersen and Kevin Anderson; Nov. 17 – Karen Madsen and Michael Mathews; Nov. 18 – Eva Ball; Nov 19 – Everett Ball; and Nov. 20 – Roxie Ashbocker and Tyson McMurtrey.

