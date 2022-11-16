LEWISVILLE — Leland and Lisa Smith welcomed a new grandbaby last week. Leland’s daughter, Whitney Blanchard, and her husband, Skylar, of Chester, were blessed with a baby girl born Nov. 10, at Idaho Falls. She weighed six pounds, thirteen ounces, and her name will be Charlie Reece Blanchard.
•
Larry and Nelda Drollinger traveled to Boise for an early Thanksgiving family get–together. All of their children and grandchildren were able to meet and enjoy time together.
•
The Lewisville First Ward Primary held a Christmas get–together on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the church. They joined in making Christmas crafts, enjoying treats, and watched the Friend–to–Friend broadcast.
•
Welcome Jeff and Becky Rosenberg and family to Lewisville. They have moved into their new home on the Lewisville Highway. They bought the former Leone Sauer property and have built where the former home stood before it burned down. Jeff is the son of Judy Rosenberg and the late Val Rosenberg and works as a physician at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
•
The Lewisville Book Club is meeting this evening, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Joyce and Loraine Lindstrom. They will be discussing their book of the month, “Mr. Dickens and His Carol,” by Samantha Silva.
•
Happy Birthday this week to: Nov. 17 – Karen Madsen; Nov. 18 – Colton Ash, Eva Ball, Kycie Smith, and Molly Tanner; Nov. 19 – Alleyne Thompson and Everett Ball; Nov. 20 – Roxie Ashbocker; Nov. 21 – Chloe Kerr and Madsen Ball; and Nov. 22 – Shelisa Melgaard and Jennifer Kerr.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
