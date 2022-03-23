LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day today, March 23, starting at 10 a.m. There will be a potluck lunch; please bring something to share. They have a need for people to help bind the quilts they are making. If you can help out, please call Sybil Morris, at 208–754–4595.
The Menan Stake is organizing a Women’s Choir, which will sing for the Saturday evening session of Menan Stake Conference, held April 16. If you would like to join the choir in singing, come to the practices on Sundays (except April 3) at 5:30 p.m. in the Stake Center chapel.
Leland and Lisa Barney and their family traveled to Tremonton, Utah, to attend a 4–H seminar, where they learned about the showing and judging of livestock.
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society and Elders’ Quorum are having a Chili and Cornbread Cook–off on Thursday, March 31, at 7:00 p.m. Dig out your favorite recipe for the competition and join in the fun.
The global broadcast of the semi–annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be held April 2–3. It will originate from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and once again will have a limited in–person audience. Tickets will be available through local stake presidents. A conference session ticket also serves as a ticket to ride the UTA transit during conference weekend. All sessions will be streamed live on the live events page of ChurchofJesusChrist.org. You can also watch and listen on the General Conference YouTube channel, Gospel Library app, KIFI Channel 8 tv, BYU–tv, and other radio and digital channels.
Happy Birthday today to Kathleen Kinghorn, Briggs Petersen, and Kolden Smith! Other birthdays this week include: March 24 – Kaitlin Claxton; March 25 – Michell Walker, Gordon Ball, and Roy Hansen; March 26 – Harper Anderson; March 27 – Stacy Lake; March 28 – Janet Williams, Symone Kennedy, and Mac Anderson; and March 29 – Koen Hawkes.
