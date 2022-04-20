LEWISVILLE — The Parks and Lewisville Irrigation shareholders will have an important meeting on Monday, April 25, at 7:00 p.m. at the Lewisville Community Center.

Don’t forget the Community Clothing Swap held Saturday, April 23, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Menan Town Hall. Donations for the swap will be accepted at the drop–off at the Menan Town Hall on April 21–22 from 9:00 a.m. until 4 p.m. All leftover clothing will be donated to charity. For more information call Liz Burns, at 208–223–8328.

The Lewisville Book Club will meet April 20 at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Patsi Hinckley. They will be discussing the book of the month, “Heirs of Falcon Point.”

The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day on Wednesday, April 27, starting at 10:00 a.m. at the church. They will be having a potluck lunch; please bring something to share.

The Lewisville church house will be closed for carpet and upholstery cleaning on Thursday, April 21. Please do not plan to use the church that day.

Happy Birthday to Kylie Cude! Other birthdays this week include: April 21 – Tyler Anderson, and Kelsey Covert; April 23 – David Murdoch, Jaden Poulsen, and Mia Taylor; April 24 – Trinette Southway and Justin Anderson; April 25 – Suzie Browning; and April 26 – Taylor Hively and Sage Olinquevitch.

If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.

