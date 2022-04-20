LEWISVILLE — The Parks and Lewisville Irrigation shareholders will have an important meeting on Monday, April 25, at 7:00 p.m. at the Lewisville Community Center.
•
Don’t forget the Community Clothing Swap held Saturday, April 23, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Menan Town Hall. Donations for the swap will be accepted at the drop–off at the Menan Town Hall on April 21–22 from 9:00 a.m. until 4 p.m. All leftover clothing will be donated to charity. For more information call Liz Burns, at 208–223–8328.
•
The Lewisville Book Club will meet April 20 at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Patsi Hinckley. They will be discussing the book of the month, “Heirs of Falcon Point.”
•
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day on Wednesday, April 27, starting at 10:00 a.m. at the church. They will be having a potluck lunch; please bring something to share.
•
The Lewisville church house will be closed for carpet and upholstery cleaning on Thursday, April 21. Please do not plan to use the church that day.
•
Happy Birthday to Kylie Cude! Other birthdays this week include: April 21 – Tyler Anderson, and Kelsey Covert; April 23 – David Murdoch, Jaden Poulsen, and Mia Taylor; April 24 – Trinette Southway and Justin Anderson; April 25 – Suzie Browning; and April 26 – Taylor Hively and Sage Olinquevitch.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.