LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to the Rigby High School Trojan Football Team for winning the 5A State Championship game on Friday, Nov. 19, at the Mini-dome in Pocatello against Highland High School!
The Lewisville First Ward is having an adult Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. at the church. Theme will be “Sock in Around the Christmas Tree.” Those attending will enjoy a delicious dinner and some Christmas fun. Everyone coming is asked to bring a stocking for the “Stocking Exchange” — any kind of sock you want — Christmas, work, fancy, plain, old or new, large or small. Put something in it — treats, books, decorations, a lot or a few, something silly or useful, something old or new. There will be a fun trading game. All adults in the ward are invited to attend.
At the recent Menan Stake Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Conner Weaver, of Lewisville Second Ward, was ratified to be advanced in the priesthood to the office of Elder.
Sympathies to the Ball families at the passing of former Lewisville resident, Stephen L. Ball, 72, on Nov. 20, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Leland “Bud” and Elva Ball, and was married to the former Derra Woods. Funeral services to be announced.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will air their annual First Presidency Christmas Devotional on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. It will be shown via satellite from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. and can be watched on BYUtv, YouTube, or on the church’s website, ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
The Rigby Family History Center, which is located in the Rigby Stake Center, will be closed from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Happy Thanksgiving to all!
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 24 — Hyurm Blackburn, Cheryl Hively, Brett Petersen, and Megan Barg; Nov. 26 — Randell Fullmer and Aubree Ashbocker; Nov. 27 — Jace Ellsworth; Nov. 28 — Angie Lee, Susan Gardner, Loretta Meyers, and Jenni Hollist; Nov. 29 — Dennis Taylor and Tressie Miller; Nov. 30 — Preszlee Lords.
