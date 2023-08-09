Lewisville gains new families

Paul Jardine, grandson of Roy and Joyce Jardine, wins first place in August 5 Vocalist singing competition in Star Valley, Wyoming.

 Photo Courtesy of Joyce Jardine

LEWISVILLE — Paul Jardine, 21, grandson of Roy and Joyce Jardine was among the eight finalists who competed in The Vocalist singing competition held in Star Valley, Wyoming on August 5th. It is a talent contest for the Rocky Mountain states. For his numbers, he sang “Like a Cowboy,” made famous by Randy Houser, and “I Cross My Heart,” a George Strait hit. In the end, he won first place and was presented with a $10,000 check. His parents are Josh and Darla Jardine of Grover, Wyoming. Paul recently returned home from a mission to New Mexico and is currently attending BYU–Idaho in Rexburg, studying biology.

We welcome a new family to Lewisville! The Kerry and Erin Grant family have moved into the former Kent and Lorraine Gneiting home on 3400 East. They come to Lewisville via Wichita, Kansas. Their daughter, Dylann, is serving a mission in Manchester, New Hampshire, and they have five sons at home: Evan, Logan, Ian, Mason, and Ryan.


