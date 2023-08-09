Lewisville gains new families

LEWISVILLE — Paul Jardine, 21, grandson of Roy and Joyce Jardine was among the eight finalists who competed in The Vocalist singing competition held in Star Valley, Wyoming on August 5th. It is a talent contest for the Rocky Mountain states. For his numbers, he sang “Like a Cowboy,” made famous by Randy Houser, and “I Cross My Heart,” a George Strait hit. In the end, he won first place and was presented with a $10,000 check. His parents are Josh and Darla Jardine of Grover, Wyoming. Paul recently returned home from a mission to New Mexico and is currently attending BYU–Idaho in Rexburg, studying biology.
We welcome a new family to Lewisville! The Kerry and Erin Grant family have moved into the former Kent and Lorraine Gneiting home on 3400 East. They come to Lewisville via Wichita, Kansas. Their daughter, Dylann, is serving a mission in Manchester, New Hampshire, and they have five sons at home: Evan, Logan, Ian, Mason, and Ryan.
Waco and Anna Taylor have moved into their new home, across the street from the ballpark,
Macady Boyce, daughter of Rodney and Yvette Boyce, is engaged to be married. Her fiance is Brian Burke, son of Winston and Sherry Burke, of Richland, Washington.
Linda Ossmen Ward is back in Lewisville. She recently moved here from Rigby. She is the daughter of Carol Ossmen and the late Art Ossmen and has moved into the historic Brigham Ellsworth rock home next door to her mother’s house.
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of August. They will be reading “The Engineer’s Wife,” by Tracey Enerson Wood. This book is about the fascinating woman who helped design and construct the Brooklyn Bridge. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, August 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the home of Diana Webster. This month is their Summer Potluck. Bring your favorite potluck dish to share.
David and Clarene Korth have a new grandson. Charlaine Korth Sorto, and her husband, George, of Fort Worth, Texas, had a baby boy born on July 27. His name will be Lennox David Sorto. He tipped the scales at eight pounds, one ounce, and measured 20.4 inches long. Big sister, Haven, age two, is excited and proud to show everyone her baby brother.
Matt and Emmie Rosenberg are also grandparents again. JosaLynn and Brenner Coughlan have a new baby boy, their second son. His name will be McKay Matthew Coughlan. Judy Rosenberg is the great–grandmother; this makes four great–grandchildren for her.
Larry and Pauline Jackson also have new great–grandbabie. Twins were born to Sam and Brianna Jackson on July 14, at Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls. Their names will be Khloe Irene and Henry Jim Jackson.
Happy Birthday to Leland Smith, Shyann Ashbocker, Katelyn Anderson, and Archer Howard! Other birthdays this week include: Aug. 10 — Dee Stoker; Aug. 11 — Julie Gneiting and Jacob Anderson; Aug. 12 — Camille Kennedy; Aug. 13 — Becky Rosenberg and Kyle Sauer; Aug. 14 — Suanne Ellsworth and Larry Dixon.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney1927@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.