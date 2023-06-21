LEWISVILLE— The Tenth Annual Wells Barney Horse Pull took place at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds on Saturday, June 17. Winner of the Light Weight class was Spencer Palmer, of South Jordan, Utah. Tal Fabrizio, of Duchesne, Utah, was the winner in the Heavyweight class. Eighteen teams from the intermountain area competed in this annual competition honoring one of Lewisville’s own accomplished horsemen.

The Lewisville Book Club will meet Wednesday, June 21, at the home of Julie Gneiting at 7:00 p.m. They have been reading the book, “The White Indian Boy,” by Elijah Nichols Wilson.


