LEWISVILLE— The Tenth Annual Wells Barney Horse Pull took place at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds on Saturday, June 17. Winner of the Light Weight class was Spencer Palmer, of South Jordan, Utah. Tal Fabrizio, of Duchesne, Utah, was the winner in the Heavyweight class. Eighteen teams from the intermountain area competed in this annual competition honoring one of Lewisville’s own accomplished horsemen.
The Lewisville Book Club will meet Wednesday, June 21, at the home of Julie Gneiting at 7:00 p.m. They have been reading the book, “The White Indian Boy,” by Elijah Nichols Wilson.
There will be a Multi–Stake Youth Dance at the Menan Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday–Saints on Saturday, June 24, from 9–11:30 p.m. Youth ages 14–18 are invited to come and dress up in Hawaiian attire. There will be music, games, and refreshments for all. Plan on being outside.
The girls in the Lewisville First Ward are having a Camp Kick–off on Tuesday, June 27. The Camp Director is Hannah Orchard.
Madysen Selman, daughter of Scott and Emily Selman, is getting married to Carter Lance on Thursday, June 22, at The Barn on First Street in Idaho Falls.
The Lewisville Second Ward Relief Society is having an activity on Wednesday, June 28, at 6:00 p.m. at the church shelter. Bring your favorite salad to share, plus bring five or less gently–used items for the Flea Market Exchange.
Happy Birthday to Kimber Smith! Other birthdays this week include: June 22 — Scott Sauer and Blair Merrill; June 23 — Madeleine Ridley and Esther Ball; June 24 — John Vranes and Tyce Hawkes; and June 25 — Andrew Hively and James Ellsworth.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney1927@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.