LEWISVILLE — The two Lewisville Wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have upcoming fall celebrations. The Lewisville Second Ward will be having a Ward Trunk or Treat on Friday, Oct. 28, starting at 5:30 p.m. They will also have a dinner for the whole family. Decorate your trunks and join them for some fun. The Lewisville First Ward will have a Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, at 5:30 p.m.int the church parking lot. Donuts and apple cider will be served, plus there will be some fun activities for the kids.
• Congratulations to Kalli and Kash Smith, children of Leland and Lisa Smith, who were both awarded this year’s 4-H high-point belt buckle in the intermediate division. They tied for the honor!
• The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day today, Wednesday, Oct. 26, starting at 10:00 a.m. They will have a potluck lunch at noon; please bring something to share.
• Calisa Clayton and her children, Chase and Sage recently moved to Orem, Utah, where Calisa is now employed.
• The Menan Stake Relief Society is holding a Fireside on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 6:00 p.m. at the Stake Center. The guest speaker will be Portia Louder, author of “Living Louder.” Her topic is “The Worth of Souls is Great in the Sight of God.” She will speak about her journey of spending four and a half years in federal prison and how she was transformed. Her story is about healing, hope, personal growth, redemption, and the kindness we all seek. All women in the stake and Young Women ages 11 and older are invited to attend.
• Happy Birthday to Gard Flint and Nathan Burt! Other birthdays this week include: Oct. 27 — Leon Moffat and Betty Richards; Oct. 28 — Bethani Justesen, Cristina Mitchell, and Syler Ware; Oct. 30 — Clareen Korth; and Oct. 31 — Caleb Cude, Rachel Burt, and Hallie Walker.
• If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.