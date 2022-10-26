LEWISVILLE — The two Lewisville Wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have upcoming fall celebrations. The Lewisville Second Ward will be having a Ward Trunk or Treat on Friday, Oct. 28, starting at 5:30 p.m. They will also have a dinner for the whole family. Decorate your trunks and join them for some fun. The Lewisville First Ward will have a Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, at 5:30 p.m.int the church parking lot. Donuts and apple cider will be served, plus there will be some fun activities for the kids.

Congratulations to Kalli and Kash Smith, children of Leland and Lisa Smith, who were both awarded this year’s 4-H high-point belt buckle in the intermediate division. They tied for the honor!

