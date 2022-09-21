LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville Book Club has been reading the book, "The Slow March of Light," by Heather B. Moore for the month of September. They will meet to discuss the book this evening, Sept. 21, at 7:00 p.m.
•
•
Jerrie Wilson Hinckley reports that all five children and most of the grandchildren and great–grandchildren of Forrest and MarGean Wilson were home recently to celebrate Margene's 80th birthday. On her birthday, Sept. 7, the kids and their spouses took Forrest and MarGean to a celebratory dinner in Idaho Falls. Then they hosted a large party on the following Sunday. MarGean was one of seven children in her family, and she's the only one to make it to 80!
•
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society is having a fall get–together on Thursday, Sept. 23, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Lewisville Church Cultural Hall. The theme for the evening is "Fall in With Friends." Friends and neighbors are invited to gather together for good company, good food, and good conversation. Delightful soups and breads will be served.
•
Terry and Donetta Fife recently returned home from a fun and interesting church history tour back in the eastern United States.
•
Funeral services for John L. Erickson, 81, were held Saturday, Sept.17, at the Lewisville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints. Following the services, his casket was carried in a draft horse–drawn wagon to the Lewisville Cemetery, where he was laid to rest.
•
We welcome a new family to Lewisville. Jayce and Hannah Orchard and baby daughter, Piper, have moved into the late Marjorie Gillespie's home on 500 North. Hannah is a Margorie's great–granddaughter to Marjorie.
•
Kurtis and Lisa Boyce's granddaughter, Naomi Nunez, recently received her mission call to serve in the Texas McAllen Mission. Naomi is the daughter of Jose and Brittany Nunez and is a member of the Grant First Ward.
•
Happy Birthday today to Calli Jo Weaver and Blake Ball! Other birthdays this week include: Sept. 22 – Shane Ellsworth; Sept. 23 – Marilyn Hayes; Sept. 24 – Brigham Briggs; Sept. 25 – Craig Drake and John Bodee Jardine; Sept. 26 – Dianne Walker and Laurel Purcell; and Sept. 27 – Jerrie Flint and Kash Smith.
•
If you have any news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
