LEWISVILLE — Cle Schofield, 84, passed away at her home on Nov. 3, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Robert, and seven children. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. at the Lewisville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with burial in the Teton/Newdale Cemetery.
•
The baby daughter of Joe and Abby Klukis Parkinson was blessed and named by her great-grandfather, Mark Williamson, in the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, Nov. 7. Her name will be Raini Shae Parkinson. Many friends and family members were in attendance. Abby is the daughter of Staci Pintar, of Grant.
•
The area women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are having a Regional Sisters’ Devotional on Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. Several General Authorities will be in attendance, including Elder Dale G. Renlund, Alfred Kyungu, Gerald Causse (Presiding Bishop), and Area Seventy Elder Michael Packer. Women in the Menan Stake will receive an email with Zoom Meeting access to this devotional.
•
The Menan Stake will have a special Stake Conference held on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. Bishop Gerald Causse’ will be in attendance and will preside at the conference. The conference will be broadcast to all of the churches in the Menan Stake and to members’ homes. All members of the stake are encouraged to attend this meeting. There will also be a Stake Youth Fireside that evening at 6 p.m. for all Young Men and Young Women in the stake and their parents. It will be held at the stake center.
•
Gary and Lora Kearsley’s daughter, Melissa Smith, and her husband, Dallin, had their baby boy on Nov. 2, in Gilbert, Arizona. His name will be Reid Wells Smith, after his great-great-grandfathers. Reid is the Smith’s first child.
•
Sympathies to Judd and Janette Melgaard and family, at the passing of Janette’s father, John-Lehi Jensen, 81, of Pleasant Grove, Utah. He passed away on Oct. 28, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, in Pleasant Grove.
•
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 10 — Heidi Crane; Nov. 12 — Gary Kearsley and Megan Petersen; Nov. 13 — Beverly Bramwell; Nov. 14 — Mark Williamson, Lee Miller, and Bret Lee; Nov. 15 — Jesse Bemis and Lori Drake; Nov. 16 — Kevin Anderson.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.