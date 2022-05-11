LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville Legacy Library announces its Summer Reading Program, which will begin on June 4. The theme this year is “Oceans of Possibilities,” and it will run through July 30. Storytime will be held each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., where there will be book reading and some fun crafts as well. Prizes will be awarded along the way for the children who are reading books.
The Menan Stake is having a Stake General Priesthood Meeting on Sunday, May 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center, for all priesthood in the stake.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is holding a World–wide Devotional for Young Adults on Sunday, May 15, at 6:00 p.m. President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Wendy, will be the speakers. All Young Adults (ages 18–30) and students finishing high school are invited to watch. It will be broadcast live on the Church satellite system, Churchofjesuschrist.org/broadcasts.
Shaylee Taylor, daughter of Robert and Helene Taylor, is serving a mission in Sweden.
The youth in the Lewisville First Ward have been canvassing the ward for their annual flag project. Those who chose to participate will have a flag placed by their house on six holidays throughout the year for $35: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, 9/11, and Veterans’ Day. If you haven’t been contacted and would like to participate in this project, please contact Terry Ellsworth, Scott Selman, Jake Widdison, or David Murdoch.
Don’t forget to get out and vote in the Primary Elections on Tuesday, May 17. The Lewisville polling place is the Lewisville Community Center.
Happy Birthday this week to: May 12 – Tim Crane; May 13 – Shantelle Melgaard, Marvin Melling, and Nikol Rinehart; May 14 – Christian Howard and Kesli Korth; and May 15 – Troy Smith, Kolin Hennefer, and Savannah Norman.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.