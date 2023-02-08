LEWISVILLE — Nelda Drollinger, 81, passed away on Jan. 28, at her home. Funeral services were held at the Lewisville Church on Friday, Feb. 3, with burial in the Lewisville Cemetery. All five of her sons and their families were in attendance, including Brad and Gayle Drollinger of Kuna, Scott Drollinger of Boise, Layne and Katie Drollinger of Spanish Fork, Utah, Lex and Brooke Drollinger of Bountiful, Utah, and Kelly and Amber Drollinger of Fruitland.
Corrine Ellsworth Beaumont, daughter of George and Debbie Ellsworth, had the honor to present a TEDx talk in Bountiful, Utah, on Feb. 4. She talked about design and her work with her “Know Your Lemons” campaign for the early detection of breast cancer. Her parents were able to attend the event.
Kliff and Beverly Bramwell are grandparents again. Their daughter, Lexi Kelley, and her husband, Devin, are the parents of a baby boy born Feb. 2. He weighed in at eight pounds, three ounces, and his name will be Sawyer. He is welcomed home by big sister, Josie, and big brother, Charles. The Kelley family lives in Shelley.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) will hold its February meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, at 1:00 p.m. at the Lewisville Church. Terilee Jensen will be the host. Marlene Mendoza will give the history, Vicky Leal, the artifact, and Sally Hinckley will present the lesson, “Recovered Treasures.”
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of February. It is “The Opera Sisters,” by Marianne Monson. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Patsi Hinckley.
Menan Stake Young Men’s basketball will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Menan Stake Center. The Lewisville First Ward will play Grant First Ward at 8:00 p.m. and the Lewisville Second Ward will play Menan Third Ward at 9:00 p.m.
Payten Hollist, son of Dan and Jen Hollist, will return home from the Texas Austin Mission on Feb. 15. He will speak in the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 9:00 a.m.
Dax Stoker,the son of Scott and Misty Stoker, was baptized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Menan Stake Center, by his father.
The annual RootsTech Family History Conference will be held March 2–4 at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City, Utah. You can also attend virtually for free. Go to rootstech.org and fill in the simple registration form. It is the largest genealogical conference in the world. The general session featuring several keynote speakers will be broadcast daily during the event at 11:00 a.m.
Happy Birthdaytoday to Becky Squires, Boone Meyers, Kami Jardine, Craig Spackman, and Jayson Bloxham! Other birthdays this week include: Feb. 9 — Makayla Stosick; Feb. 10 — Bryken Smith; Feb. 11 — Rosalie Jones and Justin Davis; Feb. 12 — Yvette Boyce, Britain McCosh, and Evan Wise; and Feb. 13 — Eric Jensen, Katy Burton, and Jose Lopez.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.