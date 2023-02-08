LEWISVILLE — Nelda Drollinger, 81, passed away on Jan. 28, at her home. Funeral services were held at the Lewisville Church on Friday, Feb. 3, with burial in the Lewisville Cemetery. All five of her sons and their families were in attendance, including Brad and Gayle Drollinger of Kuna, Scott Drollinger of Boise, Layne and Katie Drollinger of Spanish Fork, Utah, Lex and Brooke Drollinger of Bountiful, Utah, and Kelly and Amber Drollinger of Fruitland.

Corrine Ellsworth Beaumont, daughter of George and Debbie Ellsworth, had the honor to present a TEDx talk in Bountiful, Utah, on Feb. 4. She talked about design and her work with her “Know Your Lemons” campaign for the early detection of breast cancer. Her parents were able to attend the event.


