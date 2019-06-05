LEWISVILLE—Brian and Heather Edwards are the proud parents of a baby boy, born five weeks early on April 29. He tipped the scales at 4 pounds, 15 ounces, and measured 19 inches long. His name will be Justin Ridge Edwards.
Wade and Dorothy Ball’s son-in-law, Kurt Christen, recently graduated from F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine. He is now Lt. Dr. Kurt Christen. He and his wife, Nancy, and family will be moving to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, for his categorical internship.
Brian and Loretta Meyers and daughter Ashley traveled to Brian’s old missionary stomping grounds in Fortaleza, Brazil. The got to see the dedication ceremonies of the new Fortaleza LDS Temple. Ashley just graduated from Rigby High School and from seminary — what a fun senior trip!
Leisa Watkins is now a Certified Mediator for the Idaho Supreme Court, specializing in divorce and custody mediation.
Congratulations to grandparents Roger and Janeal Nield. Their daughter, Courtney Gardner, and her husband, Miles, of Richland, Washington, were blessed with a baby boy, born May 31. He weighed in at 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and measured 21 inches long. His name will be McCall Owen Gardner, and he joins big brother, Marek, age three.
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of June. It is “Upstairs at the White House,” by J.D. West. They will meet to discuss the book at 7 p.m. June 26, at the home of Kerry Eyerly.
Randy and Debbie Olaveson’s granddaughter, McKinley Litton, was one of seven Lewis-Clark State College athletes who collected All-American honors at the NAIA Track and Field Championships held recently. McKinley is a junior at LCSC in Lewiston, ID. Also, their grandson, Peyton Litton, just graduated from North Fremont High School as one of three valedictorians. He was able to maintain a 4.0 grade point average while playing three sports all four years of high school! Both are children of Katie Olaveson Litton, of Ashton.
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society is going to “Rock This” at 7 p.m. June 20. Come and learn to make Pebble Art pictures like a “rock star.” If you would like a preview to get some ideas for your own project, Google “Pebble Art” and you will find lots of cute ideas! The possibilities are endless. They will have lots of pebbles, rocks, driftwood and other embellishments to pick from, but feel free to do some rock hunting on your own between now and then. The Primary Activity Days girls and the Young Women in the ward are also invited come and join in the fun. Refreshments will be served.
Joan Boyce was released as Second Counselor in the Lewisville First Ward Relief Society; Kacey Nield was released as Relief Society Secretary and sustained as the new Second Counselor. Kaitlyn Jensen was sustained as the new secretary.
Happy Birthday this week to: June 6 – Gary Walker and Brett Nelson; June 7 – Kevin Ashbocker and Rachel Norman; June 8 – Greg Sievers and Porter Anderson; June 10 – Karen Hicks; and June 11 – Mylee Hayes.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.