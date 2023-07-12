LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville Book Club has chosen its book for the month of July. They will be reading “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, July 19, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Julie Walker.

Three children of Leland and Lisa Smith participated in the Idaho State 4–H Horse Judging Contest with their team, “Jefferson County Silver Spurs” last week. The competition was held in Twin Falls. 14–year–old Kalli Smith took first place in the Overall Individual score and took first place in Individual Reasons. Her brother, 12–year–old Kash, placed third in Individual Reasons and third in Individual Overall. Younger sister, Kimber, age eleven, ranked eleventh in Reasons and 38th in Overall Individual.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.