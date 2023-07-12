LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville Book Club has chosen its book for the month of July. They will be reading “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, July 19, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Julie Walker.
Three children of Leland and Lisa Smith participated in the Idaho State 4–H Horse Judging Contest with their team, “Jefferson County Silver Spurs” last week. The competition was held in Twin Falls. 14–year–old Kalli Smith took first place in the Overall Individual score and took first place in Individual Reasons. Her brother, 12–year–old Kash, placed third in Individual Reasons and third in Individual Overall. Younger sister, Kimber, age eleven, ranked eleventh in Reasons and 38th in Overall Individual.
George and Debbie Ellsworth enjoyed a visit from George’s sister, Mardene Collins, who lives in Palmer, Alaska.
Private family funeral services for Keith “Lucky” Stratton, 89, were held on June 24, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints in Lewisville. He is the father of Michael Fine, who lives in the former Oscar and Gwen Ellsworth home. Lucky was one of the last true cowboys and spent many years ranching, rodeoing, and riding in Oregon, and also worked as a mechanic. After his wife, Donna Fine Stratton, passed away, he moved here to live with his son. He passed away on June 22, at Lily and Syringa Assisted Living Center.
Dee and Jolene Stoker’s granddaughter, ten–year–old Ella Hoffer, participated in the American Jump Rope National Competition in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she earned a bronze medal in her speedy relay and placed fourth in her 30–second sprint and her individual freestyle. She is the daughter of Nathan and KaDee Hoffer, of Logan, Utah.
Richard and Diana Barney’s granddaughter, Lucy Barney, was named Grand Champion Youth Fiddler at the Swan Valley American Legion Art Fair on June 25. She won a shiny new belt buckle for her efforts. She is the daughter of Nick and Kim Barney of Grant.
There will be a Lewisville Community Pioneer Day Celebration on Monday, July 24, at 6:00 p.m. at the church shelter. Fried chicken will be provided. Lewisville First Ward members are assigned to bring salads, and Lewisville Second Ward members will bring desserts. There will also be some fun entertainment. The whole community is invited to attend.
The Lewisville First Ward Young Men will be going on a High Adventure July 17–19.
Gary and Lora Kearsley enjoyed a visit from their daughter, Melissa Smith, and boys, Reid and Rhett, and husband, Dallin, of Arizona.
Happy Birthday to Scott Stoker and Evelyn Burt! Other birthdays this week include: July 13 — Russ Kerr; July 14 — Grand Leonardson; July 15 — Bosten Blakely, Tammy Covert, Michelle Dodd, and Morgan Birch; July 16 — Jason Maupin, Riley Barg, and Maverik Fisher; and July 17 — Kurtis Boyce, Kevin Harris, Easton Cook, and Seth Murdoch.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney1927@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.