LEWISVILLE — The community of Lewisville was saddened at the passing of life-long resident, Sandra Madsen Ball, 74, on Sept. 8, at Rexburg. She was the daughter of Loa Madsen and the late Jesse Madsen, and was married to Gordon Ball. A graveside service was held at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 12. Our deepest sympathies to her husband, Gordon, her mother, Loa, and all of her family. She will be missed by many.
The City of Lewisville is excited that we have received a broadband grant for households under the CARES Act, which will provide fiber optic broadband to households within the city limits of Lewisville. This will help facilitate distance learning, teleworking and increase access to tele-health and tele-medicine as well as improve public safety and commerce. The grant pays for the laying of the fiber optic cable and for connection to households that sign up for service with Direct Communications. The connection fee will be covered by the grant during the initial installation of the network. Thereafter, it will be charged to new customers. Broadband will be provided at a minimum of 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload. Work was scheduled to start on the network on Sept. 14, and must be completed by Dec. 15, 2020 - so, watch the workers and the progress! Details can be found on the City of Lewisville website: cityoflewisville.org.
Congratulations to Cynthia Squires, daughter of Orren and Rebecca Squires, for taking Grand Champion Poultry Showmanship honors at the Eastern Idaho State Fair!
Our sympathies to Dave and Heather Harper and family, with the passing of Dave's father, Kaylen Harper, 89, of Ogden, Utah, on Sept. 11.
We welcome a new family to Lewisville. Jason and Michaela Maupin bought Nate and Allie Dickson's home on 480 North, next door to the old Tolman Store. Welcome to Lewisville!
The Lewisville Book Club will meet this evening to discuss their book of the month, which is "A Girl with Seven Names," by Hyeonseo Lee. The discussion will be held at the home of Julie Gneiting, at 7:00 p.m.
Happy Birthday today to Daniel Barney and Gail Griffin; Sept. 17 - David Korth; Sept. 18 - Lee Sauer, Judd Melgaard and Janet Walker; Sept. 19 - Diane Melling; Sept. 20 - Nelda Drollinger, Dave Kinghorn and Kobe Walker; Sept. 21 - Calli Jo Weaver and Blake Ball; and Sept. 22 - Shane Ellsworth and Emma Tolman.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.