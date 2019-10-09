LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to newlyweds, Fredy and Jamie Melling De La Fuente, who were married Oct. 5, in Texas. Jamie is the daughter of Marvin and Diane Melling, of Lewisville.
Long-time Lewisville resident, Joyce Lee Briggs, 83, died Sept. 29, at the Homestead in Rexburg. Funeral services were held Oct. 4, at the Lewisville Second Ward Chapel, with burial in the Lewisville Cemetery. Her family members are Mel (Marla) Briggs, Lewisville; Bryan (Krista) Briggs, Rigby; Kent Briggs, Lewisville; and Deena (Stephen) Shiner, of Lemhi.
The Luann Camp of the DUP (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) will have their October meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Grant Church. Karen Pearson will give the history, and Arlene Cordingly will give the lesson. Visitors and new members are welcome.
Wade and Amy Thornley and sons, Logan and Ben, traveled to Heber City, Utah, with their Belgian draft horse hitch, where they attended the first annual Heber Valley Draft Horse Show at the Wasatch County Event Center. The week before, they attended the Young Living Draft Horse show in Mona, Utah, and participated in the driving competitions. Amy’s sister, Lisa Smith and her husband, Leland and family also joined in the fun and helped the Thornley Belgians look their best.
David and Heather Harper and family also attended the Young Living Draft Horse show in Mona, where they competed in the intermediate draft horse events with their Haflinger horses.
Congratulations to Brant and Ashley Barney and family, who have moved into their new home in Menan, just west of the Menan Butte.
Keegan and Kaila Webster are new residents to Lewisville. They have moved into the home formerly owned by Wells Barney (deceased) on the Lewisville Highway. They come to Lewisville from Monteview.
Tom and Debbie Mitchell traveled to Nauvoo, Ill., where they picked up their daughter, Myrissah, who recently completed serving an 18-month mission there, serving at the pioneer sites.
Happy Birthday today to Joy Peterson, Julie Parker and Dawn Ball. Other birthdays this week include: Oct. 10 – Casen Poulsen, Macady Boyce and Justin Grubbs; Oct. 11 – Lora Kearsley, Del Heward and Carl Hooper; Oct. 12 – Richard Barney and Madelaine Barney; Oct. 13 – Bryan Dansie and Linda Stratton; Oct. 14 – Eric Nield and Heidi Mathews; and Oct. 15 – Julia Lewis, Lexie Hively, Rialy Ball, Joyce Jardine, Heidi Moreno, Carlton Jensen and John Ethan Erickson.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.