LEWISVILLE — Hunter Nield, son of Eric and Kacey Nield, was among those named as the best of the best on 2021 Idaho’s All-State Football team. He made the Defense Second Team. Hunter is a senior at Rigby High School. All-state players are selected by coaches, and the list is compiled by the Idaho Statesman. Rigby’s coach, Armando Gonzalez, was named Coach of the Year. Several teammates were also on the list of All-Staters, including Tiger Adolpho, Zheik Falevai, Taylor Freeman, Talin Togiai, Damien Walker, Logan Fredericksen, Ryder Thompson, Kannon Koster, and Trevon Talbot.
Randy and Debbie Olaveson’s granddaughter, Graycee Litton, was given Honorable Mention in the Post Register All-Area Volleyball Teams. Graycee is the daughter of Katie Olaveson Litton, of St. Anthony, and plays for the North Fremont High School Huskies.
RootsTech, a free virtual genealogical event sponsored by FamilySearch, has opened its registration for next year’s classes. The event will be held from March 3-5, 2022, and will originate in Salt Lake City, Utah. The public will have the opportunity to learn from over 1500 virtual class sessions and be inspired by keynote speakers. To sign up, join FamilySearch.org for free, then log on to your account, and click on the “Sign-Up Now for Free” button on the RootsTech message. It’s a great chance to increase your knowledge and understanding of family history work.
Funeral services for Linda Johnson and Sydney Kinghorn were held last week in the Lewisville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ chapel. Many friends and family members attended both funerals. Condolences go out to both families.
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 22 — Ryan Holman; Dec. 23 — Andrew Sauer; Dec. 25 — Cory Bates; Dec. 26 — Beth Hennefer; Dec. 27 — Brooklyn Hinckley, Ladd Taylor; Dec. 28 — Laura Hayes, Calisa Clayton, Nash Poulsen, Damon Ridley, and JoBrya Ball.
Here’s wishing you all the merriest of Christmases and a very Happy New Year!
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.