LEWISVILLE — Longtime Lewisville resident, Susan “Suzie’ Browning, 74, passed away on Friday, Sept. 22. She was the daughter of the late Doyle and Betty Taylor. A memorial service was held Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Eckersell Memorial Chapel. Our sincere sympathies to her husband, Dennis, and family.
John L. Erickson passed away Saturday, Sept. 10. He and his wife, Coleen, have been longtime Lewisville residents and just recently moved to Rigby. Funeral services to be announced; burial in the Lewisville Cemetery.
The Menan Stake is holding a Stake Relief Society Leadership Meeting and Appreciation Dinner this evening, Sept. 14, at 6:00 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center Relief Society Room. All ward Relief Society presidencies are invited to attend.
At the recent Menan Stake Conference, Nathan Martin, of Grant Second Ward, was released as a member of the Menan Stake High Council. Sherman Campbell, of Menan Second Ward, was sustained as a Stake High Councilman.
At the draft horse competition at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, Lisa Smith won a beautiful belt buckle as Best Woman Teamster, and Rhett Thornley won a buckle for Best Overall Teamster. Kash Smith, son of Leland and Lisa Smith, won the coveted belt buckle for taking first place in the Youth Showmanship contest for the unbraided draft horse class. He has been working hard to earn this buckle, and he finally did it! Way to go!
The Menan Stake is also holding a Stake Youth Fall Carnival on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lewisville Church. There will be booths like “donuts on a string,” kickball, face painting, and more. Nachos will be served. All youth in the Menan Stake are invited to attend and bring their friends for a fun time together.
Ben Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, qualified to participate in the 2022 Six–Horse Hitch Classic Series World Finals held at Shipshewana, Indiana this week. He will be driving in the Future Legends Youth Classic Cart Class, which will take place on Thursday, Sept. 15. He and his family own and drive a hitch of Belgian draft horses, and he earned points to qualify for the finals at various draft horse shows this past year. Also of note, the Double S Belgians hitch from Menan qualified to drive their six–Horse hitch in the esteemed competition. Their hitch, owned by Bryce Smith and driven by Kyle Forsyth, is one of the 15 top hitches in America that will be competing in what has been touted as “the most prestigious competition on the continent!”
Happy Birthday to Vicky Leal and Taylee Poulsen! Other birthdays this week include: Sept. 16 – Daniel Barney and Gail Griffin; Sept. 17 – David Korth; Sept. 18 – Janet Walker and Judd Melgaard; and Sept. 20 – Kobe Walker and Nelda Drollinger.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.