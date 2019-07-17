Lewisville resident takes home Pioneer Award from horse show

LEWISVILLE — We welcome a new family to Lewisville. David and Heather Murdoch and daughter, Ruby, age 17, and son, Seth, age 15, have moved here from Grant. They have bought the Ted Lister home on 500 North, and are the owners of "Etched in Stone" in Idaho Falls. Welcome to Lewisville!
The Menan Stake is having their Girls' Camp this week at West Piney.
Carol Ossmen reports that her daughter, Lalani Smith, of Richland, Washington, was back home for a visit. They had a family get-together last week, and Carol hosted 30 family members at her home.
Funeral services were held at the Lewisville Church on July 13 for Jeffrey Johnson, son of Randy and Charlene Johnson, who died July 6. Burial was in the Lewisville Cemetery, under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home. Sincere sympathies to the Johnson family for their loss.
Wade and Amy Thornley and sons, Logan and Ben, and friend, Tatiana Avery, recently returned home from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, where they attended the Idaho State Draft Horse and Mule International Show held at the Kootenai Fairgrounds, with their Belgian draft horses. They did well with their horses, bringing home multiple blue ribbons and awards. Logan won the coveted Pioneer Award for the youth and was presented with a shiny new belt buckle.
Get ready to celebrate Pioneer Day July 24. A bike parade will begin at 6 p.m. Children are encouraged to decorate their bikes and bring the name of an ancestor — we'll make up a sign with the ancestor's name on it that can be attached to a bike for the children to ride in the parade in their ancestor's honor. There will be candy available to toss out to parade watchers, or children can bring their own. Dinner will start at 7 p.m. at the Lewisville Church Shelter. There will also be a bounce house, train rides and games for children. All Lewisville residents are invited to come and participate in the fun.
The Idaho Falls Temple Visitors' Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been newly redesigned. You are invited to come and see the new displays and art work. They are also hosting a Musical Fireside by harpist, Shelly Norman, which will be held 6 p.m. July 28.
The Lewisville Book Study Group has chosen their book for the month of July. It is "When the Morning Glory Blooms," by Cynthia Ructer. They will be discussing the book 7 p.m. July 17 at the home of Debbie Ellsworth.
Happy Birthday today to Kurtis Boyce, Shane Peterson and Kevin Harris. Other birthdays this week include: July 18 – Heather Harper; July 19 – Leisa Watkins, Margo Dansie, Hannah Ball and Emily Erickson; July 20 – Janette Melgaard; July 22 – Lexie Kinghorn and Corey Hernandez; and July 23 – Cynthia Squires.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.