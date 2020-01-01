LEWISVILLE — Wayne and Heather Brown welcomed home their son, Terrell, who recently completed his two-year mission to the California Sacramento Mission.
Lova May Sievers, 96, died Dec. 13, at the Sage Grove Assisted Living facility in Rigby. Lova is Greg (Debbie) Sievers’s mother. Funeral services were held Dec. 20, at the East Rigby Stake Center, with burial in the Ucon Cemetery.
Violet Gardner has another new great-grandbaby. Bryce and Brianna Downie Griffin are the new parents of their second child, a baby boy, born Dec. 16, in Idaho Falls. He tipped the scales at 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 20 inches long. His name will be Carson Reed Griffin. His big sister is Lizzy. Former Lewisville residents Shawn and Brenda Downie are the grandparents.
Former Lewisville resident, Ben Christensen, recently graduated from Logan University’s College of Chiropractic and Health Sciences in Chesterfield, Mo. Ben is the son of Rod and Maureen Burrows Briscoe, who now reside in Richland, Wash. He and his wife, Emily, live in Mancester, Mo., with their three children.
Hyrum and Natasha Meyers Southwick were married Dec. 21, in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Natasha is the daughter of Brian and Loretta Meyers.
Collin Squires, son of Orren and Becky Squires, was married over weekend. His bride is Ashley Lynne Marshall, daughter of Brian and Kristie Marshall, of Rigby. They were married Dec. 28, in the Idaho Falls Temple. A reception was held in their honor that evening at the Rigby East Stake Center.
As we finish a new year and embark on a new journey in 2020, may your lives be filled with joy and happiness. If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.