LEWISVILLE — The community of Lewisville mourns the passing of lifelong resident, Milt McIntier, 74, who died on July 22. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 27, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lewisville Church. Our deepest sympathies to his wife, Sonja, and family.
Our sympathies to Joan Boyce on the passing of her sister, Mildred Green Sauer, 96, on July 20. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 30, at 1:00 p.m. at the Terreton Stake Center, with burial in West Jefferson Memorial Park.
It’s good to see George Ellsworth out and about since his recent back surgery. He has enjoyed visits from his children, Seth Ellsworth, from California, and Corrine, from Bountiful, Utah.
The Lewisville Second Ward Primary is having a Pancake Breakfast and watching the Friend–to–Friend Broadcast on Saturday, July 30, at the church at 9:45 a.m. Primary children ages 3–11 and their families are invited to attend.
Two of our Lewisville residents participated in the recent “Days of ‘47” parade in Salt Lake City, Utah. Josh Hawkes rode with the Americana horse riding group, and Bev Bramwell and her mother had the opportunity to ride in one of the dignitary trolley cars.
The Lewisville Legacy Library’s Youth Summer Reading Program comes to an end on Saturday, July 30. The last storytime will be held July 27, at 10:30 a.m.
Joyce Lindstrom, along with her son, Nils Lindstrom, and his wife, Loraine, enjoyed their recent Lindstrom Reunion, held at the Olympic National Forest in Washington this year. Five generations of Lindstrom cousins had a great time together.
Happy Birthday to Kyra Justesen and Bill Ferreter! Other birthdays this week include: July 28 – Robert George and Rhonda Walker; July 29 – James Glunt, Dallin Taylor, and Marilyn Walker; July 30 – Jodi Anderson and Dillon Madsen; July 31 – Mike Walker; August 2 – Addison Erickson, and Geryk Hively.
