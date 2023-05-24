LEWISVILLE — Wade and Amy Thornley and Rhett and Brooklyn Thornley, along with Logan and Ben Thornley, traveled to Grand Junction, Colorado, to participate in the Wild West Classic 6-Horse-Hitch Shootout at the Mesa County Fairgrounds with their Belgian draft horses. This show starts their showing season this year, and they’re looking forward to lots more in the coming months.
The Lewisville First Ward will have its Humanitarian Quilt Day on Wednesday, May 24, starting at 10:00 a.m. They will be having a potluck lunch; please bring something to share.
Lewisville graduates this year are: Seth Murdoch, son of David and Heather Murdoch; Alex Rosenberg, daughter of Jeff and Becky Rosenberg; Eva Ball, daughter of James and Jennifer Ball; Ben Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley; Kimberly Hennefer, daughter of Brandon and Beth Hennefer; Carson Rosenberg, son of Matt and Emmy Rosenberg, Bo Petersen, son of Max and Megan Petersen; and Hallee Walker, daughter of Eric and Erica Walker.
There will be no school in Jefferson County School District 251 on Monday, May 29, in honor of Memorial Day. The last day of school will be Friday, June 2.
Happy Birthday to Brittney McCosh, Hunter Nield, and Brandon Willcoxon! Other birthdays this week include: May 26 — John Walker and Jesse Gardner; May 27 — Brian Covert and Christine Austin; May 28 — Anthony Knibbs, Kegan Kinghorn, and Jade Petersen; May 29 — Wayne Torgerson; and May 30 — Larry Johnson.
if you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney1927@gmail.com.
