LEWISVILLE — Wade and Amy Thornley and Rhett and Brooklyn Thornley, along with Logan and Ben Thornley, traveled to Grand Junction, Colorado, to participate in the Wild West Classic 6-Horse-Hitch Shootout at the Mesa County Fairgrounds with their Belgian draft horses. This show starts their showing season this year, and they’re looking forward to lots more in the coming months.

The Lewisville First Ward will have its Humanitarian Quilt Day on Wednesday, May 24, starting at 10:00 a.m. They will be having a potluck lunch; please bring something to share.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.