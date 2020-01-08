LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville Book Club has chosen a book for the month of January. It is "Winter Passing," by Cindy McCormick-Martineau. They will meet to discuss the book at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at the home of Cheryl Taylor. The club usually meets on a Wednesday each month.
Olivia Gneiting, daughter of James and Julie Gneiting, will be released from her mission to the Canada Winnipeg Mission Jan. 24. She will speak at the Lewisville First Ward at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 26.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers) will have its January meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Grant. The history will be given by Arlene Cordingly, and the lesson, "Lure of the Great Salt Lake, " will be presented by Loa Nebeker.
Sympathies to Randy and Debbie Olaveson and family, at the death of Randy's father, Dell Olaveson, 85, of Annis. He died Dec. 30, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, following a short illness. Funeral services will be held Saturday at the Menan LDS Stake Center, with burial in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
Shelby Ellsworth, daughter of David and Suanne Ellsworth, is engaged to be married. Her fiance is Stetson Fisher, of Salmon.
The Menan LDS Stake is holding a Stake Self-Reliance Devotional at 8 this evening at the Stake Center. Attendees will be able to learn more about the self-reliance programs offered.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is holding a worldwide devotional for Young Adults at 6 p.m. Jan. 12. The devotional will be transmitted over the church satellite system to stake buildings throughout the area. Elder D. Todd Christofferson, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Katherine, will be the speakers. All young single adults (ages 18 to 30), students who will be finishing high school by the end of April 2020 and married young adults are invited to attend. Individuals can watch the devotional via satellite at designated churches or view it on BYUtv, online on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube and other media.
The Lorenzo Ward is no longer meeting at the Lewisville church building.
The Menan LDS Stake is starting a Young Men's basketball tournament. It will be held each Wednesday evening, starting Jan. 15. Lewisville First Ward will play Lewisville Second Ward at the opening game at 9 that evening.
Happy Birthday today to Joyce Lindstrom. Other birthdays this week include: Jan. 10 – Logan Thornley, Reed Walker and Tenley Walker; Jan. 11 – Margaret Quade; Jan. 12 – Jaxon Tanner; Jan. 13 – Kent Briggs and Justin Bemis; and Jan. 14 – Sadie Barrett.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.