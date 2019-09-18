LEWISVILLE — The Menan Stake will hold its next round of self-reliance courses at 7 p.m. this evening at the Stake Center. Those who would like to attend but missed the opening devotional and sign-up for courses can still start. All area residents who would benefit from the resources offered are encouraged to attend these classes. Non-members and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are welcome to attend. The following courses are being offered, with meeting times and locations listed: 1. “Life Skills for Self-Reliance” is 7 p.m. every Wednesday at the Menan Stake Center and every Thursday at the Grant Church building; 2. “Personal Finances” is 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the High Council Room at the Menan Stake Center; and 3. “Starting and Growing My Business,” is held at 7 p.m. every Thursday at the Grant building. Courses are designed to continue for 12 weeks, after which they will begin another round in January. The “Life Skills” course is specifically designed for older youth and young adults (single or married) and incorporates components of the other courses, plus focuses on things more applicable to someone preparing to leave home or someone who has recently “left the nest” and feels they need extra help in that effort. For questions, please contact a bishop in your area.
Sympathies to Van Walker, whose brother, Alfred “Al” William Walker, age 89, passed away Sept. 9, in Utah. He was the youngest of three brothers, and was born in Lewisville to Paul and Helen Ball Walker. He is survived by his children, Greg (Laurie) Walker, Lesli Suzanne (Eric) Gray and Scott (Nancy) Hansen. He was preceded in death by his wife, DeAnne Catmull Walker and daughter, Paulette (Scott) Hansen. Funeral services were held Sept. 13, at Fruit Heights, Utah.
Larry and Nelda Drollinger have announced the birth of their first great-grandson. His name is Zachary Bowen Kummermehr, and he was born Sept. 1, in Boise. He was born three months early, measuring just 16 inches long and weighing 3 pounds, 1 ounce. Bowen will be in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for about two months. He is breathing on his own and loves feeding time. Parents are Zachary and Sami Kummermehr, of Middleton. Grandparents are Brad and Gayle Drollinger, of Kuna.
Byron and Diana Webster are also great-grandparents. Grandson, Chase McWhorter, and his wife, Miranda, of Orem, Utah, welcomed a baby boy, born Sept. 7, weighing 8 pounds, 13 ounces. He is their first child and will be named Brooks Wesley McWhorter. Chase is the son of Rusty and Natalie DaBell McWhorter, of Rexburg.
Sept. 22 will be the Menan Stake Conference for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It will only be held on Sunday this year. There will be no Stake Leadership or adult meeting held on Saturday, as in the past. The Sunday General Session will be held at the Menan Stake Center and will also be broadcast to the red brick church in Menan and the Grant building from 9 to 11 a.m. (Note the starting time change to 9 a.m.). The visiting General Authority, Elder S. Gifford Nielsen of the Seventy, has asked that members of the stake try to attend at the Stake Center if possible. There will be a Regional Training Meeting for ward and stake leadership, which will be held Sept. 21 at the Rigby East Stake Center.
Judy Rosenberg has a new granddaughter. Her daughter, Angie DeGraw, and husband, Matt, are the parents of their first girl, born Sept. 1. She joins three big brothers, Mason, age 8, Kash, age 6, and Tanner, age 3. The DeGraw family lives in Rigby.
Scouting Roundtable will be held at 7:30 p.m. this evening at the Roberts LDS Church. All Scout and Cub Scout leaders are invited to attend.
The Menan Stake Young Women’s presidency was recently reorganized. Jennifer South, of Menan Third Ward, was released as president, along with her counselors, Janet Shippen, of Menan Second Ward, and Tana Rae Taylor, of Annis Ward, and secretary, Marc Anna Gohr, of Menan Third Ward. Cheri Lyn Fivas, of Annis Ward, was sustained as the new Young Women President. For her counselors, she chose Lorina Morris, of Grant Second Ward, and Heidi Franz, of Menan First Ward, with Radene Huntsman, from Grant First Ward, serving as secretary.
The Lewisville Book Club will meet this evening to discuss their book of the month, “A Gentleman in Moscow,” by Amor Towles. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the home of Julie Gneiting.
Happy Birthday today to Judd Melgaard, Lee Sauer, Remi Briggs and Janet Walker. Other birthdays this week include: Sept. 19 – Diane Melling; Sept. 20 – Dave Kinghorn, Kobe Walker and Nelda Drollinger; Sept. 21 – Calli Jo Weaver and Blake Ball; Sept. 22 – Emma Tolman and Shane Ellsworth; Sept. 23 – Marilyn Hayes; and Sept. 24 – Brigham Briggs.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.